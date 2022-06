Cody Rhodes knows what the expected timetable for his return is, but he is all about creating his own path. Cody Rhodes wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle inside of Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins. He even had desires of wrestling at Money in the Bank, despite the injury, but another attack from Rollins would prevent that and he would have successful surgery shortly after the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO