RPD arrest man for fatal stabbing, arson

 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department received reports of a stabbing Friday evening on Suntru Street in Rochester. Officers found 35-year-old Maribel Rivera-Diaz stabbed to death in her vehicle. Responding officers and investigators received information her estranged husband, 48-year-old Juan Rivera, may have been responsible for her murder.

The RPD said that during the early stages of the investigation, officers responded to the residence of Juan Rivera on McNaughton Street overnight Saturday. Officers were notified that he was inside and believed to be armed with a shotgun.

“Officers surrounded the house and began efforts to have him come out. It is during this time Rivera intentionally started a fire in the basement,” the RPD said. “As the fire began to spread throughout the 2 ½ story single-family dwelling, Rivera refused to come out. After several minutes he finally exited through a basement window and was taken into custody without incident.”


When it was safe, the Rochester Fire Department began efforts to extinguish the fire and was able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring houses.

The RPD said firefighters were not able to save 10 dogs, a rabbit, and a ferret that was inside. The house sustained extensive damage.

Rivera was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from smoke inhalation. As a result of the investigation conducted by the RPD’s Major Crimes Unit and the RFD/RPD Arson Task Force, Rivera was arraigned in his hospital room Sunday morning. He was charged with murder in the 2nd degree for stabbing and killing Maribel Rivera-Diaz and arson in the third degree.

He was remanded without bail and will ultimately be transferred to the Monroe County Jail upon his discharge. The RPD said Juan Rivera resided on McNaughton Street with several family members, none of whom were inside the house at the time the fire was set.

Maribel did not reside in the residence on McNaughton Street.

Comments / 9

Wayne Forella
3d ago

is he legal or illegal? just asking. how many priors does he have? are we going to outlaw knives. we should. knives are a threat to our democracy oh I'm sorry that's the Democrats Marxist in our government today. vote vote.

Reply(6)
4
