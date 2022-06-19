ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday weekend sees massive amount of flight cancellations

By Julianne McShane
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of flights wound up cancelled and delayed during the Juneteenth and Father's Day holiday weekend, which included the busiest air travel day of the year on Friday, according to the TSA. More than 2.4 million people traveled through TSA checkpoints on Friday, according to the agency. The same...

John hearn
3d ago

The fuel comes from Markus Hook.out an refinery that was built whenthe people were still using horsesto deliver ice, happy landings

