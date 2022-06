LEESBURG, Fla. - Leesburg police have released the 911 call a homeowner made after he opened fire on two men allegedly breaking into his house. The caller told 911 that the suspects tried to break into his home on Flora View Lane on Monday morning. Police say the homeowner shot one of the suspects who was taken to the hospital. The other fled the area on foot.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO