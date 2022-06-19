ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Shiny Mankey in Pokemon GO: Everything You Need to Know

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trainers want to know everything they...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Need To Know#Pokemon Go#Everything You Need#Video Game
DBLTAP

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: The Nindo Challenges Detailed

A new batch of Nindo challenges have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Here's everything you'll need to do and all the rewards you can earn. Fortnite's v21.10 update is set to launch later today, rolling out a number of new additions and balance updates for players to experience. But, one exciting feature is the follow-up to Chapter 2 Season 8's Naruto collaboration which saw the addition of Team 7. This time, Naruto's rivals have entered the game, consisting of Itachi, Gaara, Hinata, and Orochimaru.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Unlock Super Styles Platinum Rift, Lapis Slurp and Auric Blaze Skins in Fortnite

Super Level Styles, or just Super Styles, including Platinum Rift, Lapis Slurp, and Auric Blaze, have arrived with Fortnite's Chapter 3 : Season 3's newest update, v21.10. The Super Styles, put plainly, are alternate ways for players to wear featured skins available through the game's Battle Pass. All of the Super Styles have a shiny metallic effect in common, with Platinum rift appearing silver, reminiscent of Metal Mario, albeit perhaps with a little more bling. The Auric Blaze and Lapis Slurp styles appear as reflective gold and blue metal. respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leaker Reveals New Level Cap Increase 'in the Near Future'

One credible Apex Legends leaker has revealed that a level cap increase may be coming to the game "in the near future" alongside another cosmetic feature. SomeoneWhoLeaks (@SomeoneWhoLeaks), a credible "publisher of unreleased content" for Apex Legends, has revealed that the developers are planning on adding another 200 levels to the game, bringing the maximum level cap up from 501 to 700. Additionally, they explained, certain legends will be getting "themed frames," and posted images of the ones allegedly for Octane and Lifeline.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Star Guardian Ekko Skin Splash Art, Prestige Edition, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Star Guardian Ekko and a Prestige Edition were both revealed June 22 alongside three other skins coming to the popular League of Legends cosmetic line. Riot Games confirmed Star Guardian's return through the official League of Legends Twitter account with five new skins releasing on July 14. The new champions joining the skin line were revealed June 22 with Ekko, Fiddlesticks, Kai'Sa and Sona joining the party. Ekko will also receive a Prestige Edition skin during the event.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Call of Duty Players Find Fortune's Keep Easter Egg

With Call of Duty Season 4 seeing the release of a new rebirth map named Fortune's Keep, fans were introduced to a whole new landscape with diverse POIs and a breath of fresh air from Rebirth Island. Fan reception has been lukewarm, with many players enjoying the new map, and...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

What Time Does Warzone Season 4 Go Live?

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 is set to go live in-game this upcoming week, adding plenty of updates and changes to the game. From a new map in Fortune's Keep to new operators and weapons, Warzone players have plenty of new content to look forward to. Season...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite Island Hopper Quests: All Challenges and Rewards Explained

A new batch of quests have cropped up in Fortnite, but players might be wondering how to access them. Here's what you need to know. Epic Games has put the challenges into the hands of the Creators in the new Island Hopper Quests. From now until July 6 at 10 a.m. ET, players can take part in these new Summer-themed quests and earn XP towards completing Summer Island Hopper Milestones. Each Milestone completed earns players a tidy reward.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy