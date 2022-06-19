ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville man killed Sunday in shooting on Danish Drive

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

A Fayetteville man was killed in a shooting late Sunday morning in a neighborhood between Yadkin and Reilly roads.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Danish Drive at 11:38 a.m. on a reported shooting.

There they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Attempts by officers to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute between a man and a woman known to each other, police said.

A person was taken into custody, according to a news release. The names of the shooting victim and suspect were not immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at 910-703-3499 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville man killed Sunday in shooting on Danish Drive

