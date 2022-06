LANSING, Mich. - A settlement by pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc with the U.S. will result in more than $14 million coming to Michigan. The total value of the settlement is $233,707,865.18, plus interest, to be paid over a period of seven years. Of this amount, Michigan will receive $14,450,193.22, including...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO