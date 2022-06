There's no doubting Matthew McConaughey's incredible charisma. And when he speaks about his mother, Kay McConaughey, the source of his Texas charm is clear. McConaughey refers to her as K-Mac, and in almost every interview he gives, he brings her up—whether he's telling a funny anecdote, sharing a sweet saying, or a cracking light-hearted joke about her lively personality. Kay seems to be the life of the party—she's even written a book about her amazing personality. And it's not just his mother's charm McConaughey has to thank his Mama for. The actor and Greenlights author attributes his success, his confidence, and, yes, his Southern manners to Mrs. Kay McConaughey. Just to name a few.

