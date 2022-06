For the first time in more than 50 years, the 100 block of North Queen Street is alive! A new terrace at the Holiday Inn has opened, and all of the buildings are occupied. Ewell Plaza is set to open in a matter of weeks. Because the 100 block is no longer desolate, the Lancaster City Fire Bureau has determined that we no longer have a safe “drop zone” for a fireworks display. As such, we are taking this opportunity to develop new traditions for our city-wide celebrations. Please join us for Celebrate Lancaster and see what is new!

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO