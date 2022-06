Lead ImageDet. Lamendola canvasses a building for potential witnesses to a shootingHomicide by Theo Wenner. “Crime is the ultimate universal topic. Life and death. People are always fascinated by that,” says Theo Wenner, whose new book, Homicide, saw the American photographer follow around the NYPD’s North Brooklyn Homicide squad for two and a half years. First commissioned by Rolling Stone as a photo essay (Theo is the son of Jann Wenner, co-founder of the legendary magazine), the Rizzoli book documents the underbelly of New York – and those who dedicate their lives to policing it – with a cinematic, and at times romantic, eye.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO