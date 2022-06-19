Donald Trump addresses Capitol riot hearings while speaking in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, Former President Donald Trump was the keynote speaker at the Road to Majority Policy Conference 2022, hosted by the Faith and Freedom Coalition at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

He spoke about the large Republican voter turnout expected for the upcoming midterms, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and perhaps, most importantly, the January 6th hearings going on in Washington D.C.

Trump, who still insists the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged, with no evidence to back it up —said that most of his followers did nothing wrong back on January 6, 2021.

He also called the hearings in D.C. unfair and one-sided. “A lot of people wanted to go and testify about what they saw and how crooked it was. Meanwhile, the committee refuses to play any of the tape of people saying the good things. The things we want to hear. It’s a one-way street. It’s a rigged deal. It’s a disgrace and it’s never happened in the history of our country where we didn’t have any representation.

At the podium, Trump also referenced a documentary released this year called ‘2,000 Mules’ that alleges widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and people stuffing ballot boxes captured on tape.

The 2020 election was certified and claims of widespread voter fraud were debunked.

Still, former President Trump insists that Mike Pence still didn’t do everything he could have to properly certify the election.

Earlier this week, the House committee hearings zeroed in on the pressure Trump put on Pence to reject the election results, noting that a Vice President’s role to certify an election is traditionally just ceremonial.

Trump went on to explain that he wanted Pence to send the results back to state legislatures to investigate claims of fraud. He also said the January 6th invasion was not an insurrection—but rather a “simple protest that got out of hand.”

