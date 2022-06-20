ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill Father's Day fire victim identified; family issues statement

By Bob Mayo
wtae.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHURCHILL, Pa. — The Churchill man who died in a Father's Day fire at his home has been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as, Munang Nanji, 70. The investigation continues into the fire that took his life. The flames were so intense, that firefighters were ordered to back out of...

www.wtae.com

wtae.com

Woman shot to death outside Uniontown bar

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A woman is dead after a shooting late Thursday night at a bar in Uniontown, Fayette County. Police responded to McPatton's Pub on North Gallatin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers on scene found the victim, 34-year-old Samantha Harden, of Uniontown, on the road. “Our call was...
UNIONTOWN, PA
wtae.com

1 dead in shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said one person is dead and two people have been detained for questioning after a shooting in the Hill District on Friday afternoon. Watch the breaking news report: Click the video player above. Sky 4 flew above the scene in the Bedford Dwellings neighborhood. Police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man fatally shot in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood on Friday.Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded around 3 p.m. to ShotSpotter alerts on Chauncey Drive. Officers found a man who was shot in the side. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.Officials said two men were detained for questioning and two guns were recovered at the scene. It is not clear if there have been any arrests. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

State police searching for missing teen from West Mifflin

State police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing. Police say Tamira Nelson was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday near a home on Glenburn Drive in West Mifflin. She is described as five foot two inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Police believe...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wtae.com

Man reunites with pet cat after multi-car crash separates them

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was released from the hospital and reunited with his pet cat after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash along Route 22 in Export. On May 18, first responders extracted Christopher Bell from his vehicle, and Life Flighted him to a nearby hospital where he underwent several emergency surgeries. The crash occurred when a car that was speeding swerved and smashed into Bell's car police said.
EXPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wecht testifies Hyde Park woman's injuries not caused by accidental fall

Head wounds and multiple bruises on the body of Patricia Fondrk after her death were not caused by an accidental fall, forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht testified Wednesday in the murder trial of her husband, Jeffrey Mark Fondrk. The prosecution rested its case against the 59-year-old Hyde Park man, who...
HYDE PARK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

15-year-old accused of assaulting two women during robbery of Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — Police say that a 15-year-old robbed a house in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood community. According to court documents, Jason Curry tried to break into the home of two women and two girls by throwing a brick through a window. Curry then allegedly ran away from the house and later returned with a gun and two other people. Police say Curry then used the gun to rob the residents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

No injuries reported in Brentwood fire

A section of Brownsville Road in Brentwood was closed early Friday as crews battled a fire on Kaufmann Avenue. An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said Brownsville Road was closed between Towne Square Way and East Willock Road as fire crews worked to put out the residential fire. No injuries were...
BRENTWOOD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: UPS employee keeps Ross Township woman from losing life savings to scam

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A UPS employee kept a Ross Township woman from losing a significant amount of her savings to a scam, police said. The woman got a call from a man on Tuesday claiming to be her grandson in trouble, saying he needed money to pay his bail bond fee, Ross Township police said on Facebook. The victim gave cash to a man that came to her home claiming to be a courier, and police said the scammers later requested more money overnight through UPS. Police said when the woman went to the UPS store on McKnight Road, an employee realized it was likely a scam and persuaded her to contact police. Officers credited the "vigilant" employee with saving the woman from suffering another large financial loss.  The FBI said elder fraud exploded during the pandemic. The number of scams targeting seniors in 2021 was 74% higher than the previous year, costing more than $1.7 million in reported losses. Also on Tuesday, Allegheny County police said a man from Florida was arrested after he allegedly pulled a bail bond scam and took $14,000 from a Bell Acres resident. Ross police said they're still investigating. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Arrests made in McKees Rocks drug raid

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks police have arrested three men following a drug raid at 12D Valley Street. Police said Eric Howard, Robert Simpson and Jerome Williams are in custody at the Allegheny County Jail, waiting to be arraigned. Cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, packaging material, manufacturing contraband, edible...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition after stabbing in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was stabbed at least twice in the chest in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to calls for a stabbing victim at the intersection of Trowbridge Street and Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.Officers found the victim outside of his car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim was stabbed after an argument between himself and another man, officials said. The other man was not at the scene when the police arrived. There have been no arrests at this time. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Hearing Continued Again for Local Couple Accused of Abusing Infant

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday has been continued for a local couple facing aggravated assault, child endangerment, and related charges after multiple physical injuries to their three-week-old child were reportedly discovered at a Pittsburgh area hospital. A preliminary hearing for 22-year-old Cain...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police arrest two suspects in connection to 2020 Aliquippa homicide

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police announced they have arrested two suspects in the killing of a man in November 2020. The Beaver County District Attorney's office along with Pennsylvania State Police Troop D arrested and charged Rico Rodgers and Jeffrey Alford with criminal homicide and firearms violations. In November 2020, the City of Aliquippa Police responded to a call of a man who had been shot in the area of Wykes Street and Davis Street. Once they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Curtis Flowers, has been shot in the head and killed. They requested the assistance of state police who then took over the investigation. On June 17, 2022, police were able to arrest and charge Rodgers and Alford for the murder of Curtis Flowers.
ALIQUIPPA, PA

