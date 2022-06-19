ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Police investigate smash-and-grab robbery at Walnut Creek Macy's

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpfp3_0gFgiUem00

WALNUT CREEK – Police investigators in Walnut Creek are looking for the three men responsible for a smash-and-grab robbery at the Macy's store in Broadway Plaza.

The robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday at the store, located at 1320 Broadway Plaza, according to a Walnut Creek police spokesperson.

The suspects entered the store and took off with expensive watches after smashing display cases.

Afterwards, the men sped away in a white, older model four-door Honda sedan.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Danville police searching for group of armed robbers after gunfight with witness

DANVILLE (CBS SF/BCN) - A gunfight in Danville Tuesday between would-be robbers and a witness prompted police to search for multiple suspects, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Danville Police Department.Officers responded to a 5:48 p.m. report of shots fired on Hartford Road in Danville between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo.Police said several suspects armed with handguns attempted to rob four people who had just arrived in a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Hartford Road.Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and a neighbor who witnessed the incident. The suspects fled the scene and no injuries were reported.The suspects are at large and the investigation is continuing by Danville Police and the Crime Lab of the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Dan Lynch at (925) 314-3711.
DANVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fatal shooting on SF Muni Metro train halts service at Castro; search on for suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating fatal shooting on a Muni Metro train that has shut down service between the Castro and West Portal stations as they search for the suspect.The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. that police activity was causing Muni Metro delays at Castro Station. Shuttle buses were being set up to provide service between West Portal and Embarcadero stations.Authorities confirmed that emergency crews and police are at the scene.There were initial Citizen app reports of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train, but San Francisco police have yet to confirm...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: Robbery suspect punched victim in face, victim punched him back

A man has been arrested in connection to a recent series of violent incidents in Berkeley, according to police. Shortly after noon on June 17, police were called to the scene of an alleged assault at the McDonald’s on Shattuck Avenue. A man had allegedly taken the eyeglasses right off a customer’s face as well as taking her phone. Police say that when she tried to get her things back, he punched her in the face. When she punched him back, he fled.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Armed robbers in Danville targeted women in Bentley

DANVILLE, Calif. - In normally quiet Danville, gunshots rang out late Tuesday afternoon, startling residents on a tree-lined street. "All of sudden, I heard a couple of firecracker noises, then a couple more, and I was like this sounds bad," said Sean Fannan, who was in his pool but went outside to see what was happening.
DANVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto, San Jose Homicides Dead After Being Shot By Police

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the suspect in a homicide in both Modesto and San Jose on Tuesday has died after he was shot by police. The Modesto Police Department said, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile called 911 to report that their mom had been shot. A woman with gunshot wounds was then found by officers outside of a home. That woman – later identified as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales – was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Wednesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had led California Highway Patrol...
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: SJ standoff with double homicide suspect ends in gunfire; suspect dies

SAN JOSE -- An overnight standoff involving a double homicide suspect in San Jose ended after officers shot him, police said Wednesday morning.The suspect died at the hospital later Wednesday morning from his wounds, San Jose police tweeted. "Our condolences to all those affected by this tragic series of events," the SJPD said in its tweet.The shooting comes after a 12-hour-long standoff with police at a home on the 100 block of Bendorf Dr. in the Edenvale neighborhood of South San Jose where the suspect had barricaded himself. The unidentified suspect has no connection to the property, police said.The man is...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search continues for suspect in fatal SF Muni Metro shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Wednesday are searching for the gunman in fatal shooting on a Muni Metro train that shut down service between the Castro and West Portal stations for hours.The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. that police activity was causing Muni Metro delays at Castro Station. Shuttle buses were being set up to provide service between West Portal and Embarcadero stations.Authorities confirmed that emergency crews and police are at the scene.There were initial Citizen app reports of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train, but at the time, San Francisco police...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Macy#Broadway#Property Crime
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbor exchanges gunfire with robbery suspects in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Calif. - Police in Danville are investigating a robbery on Tuesday. Officials say there was an exchange of gunfire between the robbery suspects and a neighbor. Police responded to reports of shots fired on Hartford Road between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo at around 5:48 p.m. Residents were advised to avoid the area. Police said several suspects, armed with handguns, attempted to rob four residents who had just parked their vehicle on the 200 block of Hartford Rd.
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
ALAMEDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Concord police arrest man who threatened to ignite gas station

(BCN) — Concord police arrested a man on multiple charges Monday night after he became confrontational with an officer and climbed onto the roof of a gas station before threatening to light it on fire, police said. The incident began with a routine traffic stop Monday at a time and location not specified in a […]
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caught on Camera: Brazen Robbery in Middle of Southland Mall in Hayward

Hayward police are seeking the public’s help after a brazen robbery was caught on camera. The incident occurred Saturday morning in the middle of the Southland Mall and has some saying it’s another anti-Asian hate crime. The video showed the commotion that followed the attack. It reveals the...
HAYWARD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Crash on Paseo Padre Parkway and Thornton Avenue in Fremont

Officials in Fremont reported a crash on Thornton Avenue on June 18, 2022. The incident took place on Paseo Padre Parkway between Isherwood Way and Thornton Avenue, according to the Fremont Police Department. Details on the Crash on Thornton Avenue in Fremont. Fremont PD indicated in a preliminary report that...
FREMONT, CA
SFist

Person Shot at Oakland's Wood Street Encampment, Dies

A man was fatally shot Tuesday at the sprawling, multi-block Wood Street homeless encampment in West Oakland — and it's the second shooting to occur there in two months. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. today, and as the East Bay Times reports, the victim was transported to a hospital and later died. It's not clear whether the man was a resident of or a visitor to the encampment.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

Suspect arrested for downtown Berkeley attacks

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – On June 17, two individuals were assaulted by a 34–year old man in downtown Berkeley and a nearby business was damaged, the Berkeley Police Department said. Police arrested the suspect after the second incident and the Alameda County District Attorney’s office charged him with robbery, vandalism, and elder abuse causing bodily injury on Monday, June 20.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy