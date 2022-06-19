ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Former White House aide says she heard Trump in private blurt out 'Can you believe I lost to this guy?' while watching Biden on TV

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Alyssa Farah told CNN that former President Donald Trump would "absolutely" impose some form of autocracy.

Getty Images

  • Trump and his team spent months trying to overturn the 2020 election.
  • He repeatedly claimed he won and the election was rigged against him.
  • A former aide claims she heard him say, "Can you believe I lost to this guy?" while watching Biden on TV.

A former White House aide to former President Donald Trump said she heard Trump blurt out an admission that he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Alyssa Farah Griffin told CNN's State of the Union that she heard Trump blurt out "Can you believe I lost to this guy?" while watching Biden on TV.

Her comments come as the House committee investigating the January 6 riots tries to prove that Trump knew he lost before claiming the election was rigged and attempting to overturn it.

Griffin, however, said it's going to be hard to prove Trump's intention in perpetuating the "Big Lie."

"I'm not of the mind that this is going to take down Donald Trump in a legal sort of way," she told host Dana Bash. "But I do think it's going to inform the public about a man who lost and couldn't do what we've done for the entirety of our history, which is allow a peaceful transition of power."

Comments / 1447

Karen Perry
3d ago

You have to be blind not to recognize that Trump is a narcissistic megalomaniac. He fired anyone who ever questioned him his whole presidency. He cannot own up to losing because of his narcissism. I voted for him. I don’t like President Biden, but I don’t believe for a minute that there was the degree of fraud that Trump claims there was. It is scary though how many people have bought into his rhetoric. Almost like a cult leader. I hope someone with integrity runs in 2024. Trump has no integrity. It will be a complete catastrophe if he is able to run again.

Reply(306)
492
Jo Bilbo
2d ago

Has there ever been a president that has had so many from their own cabinet come back to denounce them? Or members of their own family denounce them? How about so many of their own party, publically denounce them? If Trump is such a great president, why has he had so many from his inner circle come back against him? And if that is the opinion of those who have been closest to him, why do any of you, that have never met him, think you know better?

Reply(67)
183
the patriot
3d ago

absolutely he's delirious of losing he simply can't and will not except defeat he was always that way his way or not that's the real trump

Reply(89)
176
