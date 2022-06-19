ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Unvaccinated NYC workers could be given 2nd chance to get vaccinated and be rehired

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0gFgebST00 New York City is making a push to give city workers fired earlier this year for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine a chance to get their old jobs back - if they get fully vaccinated.

In February, Mayor Eric Adams fired more than 1,400 workers who failed to comply with the vaccine mandate put in place by his predecessor, Bill de Blasio.

Just short of 600 unvaccinated non-Department of Education workers are receiving a letter with details, and DOE employees are expected to receive a letter later in the summer, a city spokesperson said, adding that 97% of workers are vaccinated and that the goal has always been "vaccination rather than termination."

The development was first reported by the New York Post.

It wasn't clear how many workers would be affected and a timeline for returning to work was not disclosed.

The mandate required vaccinations as a workplace safety rule. In March, Adams was the target of criticism for exempting athletes and performers not based in New York City from the city's vaccine mandate, while keeping the rule in place for private and public workers.

ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings

As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 12

user
2d ago

Why are we still forcing the shot to work again? I’m a bit confused. Either the shot works and it doesn’t matter if those around you have it… or it doesn’t work.. and it doesn’t matter if those around you have it.

Reply
4
Vito from nyc
2d ago

I don’t think they want their jobs back. They would of gotten the shot already.

Reply
7
Connie Shelp
2d ago

Give them the finger and move to a free state.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

Final vote today on increasing rent for stabilized apartments

NEW YORK -- New York City's Rent Guidelines Board will hold a final vote Tuesday regarding rent increases. If approved, two million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments could see their rents rise. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports more on the last-minute pleas ahead of the crucial vote for New Yorkers. Tension and anxiety are reaching a high for some of more than a million New Yorkers who live in rent-stabilized apartments. In just a few hours, these tenants will find out if they will be paying more for where they live. "The rent increase is terrible," one tenant said. "Right now, I'm paying $1,400....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
NY1

Has the pandemic made New Yorkers ruder?

New York City is known for a thing or two, like tall buildings, bright lights. But the city is also known for its attitude. This reputation hasn’t come out of nowhere. It's been portrayed in movies for decades. And back in 1774, John Adams wrote in his diary that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doe#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Jewish Press

Lawyers For Yeshiva University Assert Court’s Decision Is Wrong

The fallout and intense reactions have been pouring in since the New York County Supreme Court ordered Yeshiva University to stop denying official status to an LGBTQ student club last week. YU Lawyer: ‘On Every Level, The Court Got This Wrong’. Judge Lynn Kotler ruled in her June 14...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

This Is The Poorest Town in New York State

The disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the poorest Americans continues to rise in this country. What this looks like varies from state to state, and from town to town. Unfortunately, every state has to have a "poorest town." It's just the nature of things. But what does it mean...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

The Annual Rent Guidelines Board Charade: Why Rent-Stabilized Tenants are About to be Cheated Again

The New York City Rent Guidelines Board is getting ready to hit tenants in rent-stabilized apartments with a big rent increase this Tuesday, the largest in nearly a decade. In its preliminary vote on May 5, the board voted 5-4 for a “range” of increases: between 2 and 4% for one-year lease renewals and 4 to 6% for two-year renewals. While the board is not locked into this, experience tells us that the final vote will be somewhere in these ranges, which will be harmful to the vast majority of tenants forced to pay the increased rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy