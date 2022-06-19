ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jason Roy stars as England wrap up Netherlands series with six-wicket win

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dArK7_0gFgeJlV00

Jason Roy toasted his 100th one-day international with 73 off 60 balls as England repelled a fightback from the Netherlands to move into an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Roy was one of the few England batters to miss out in their world record 498 for four 48 hours earlier but, in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side, he hit top form to hasten their pursuit of 236.

Five of his first nine balls were dispatched for four and while he was unable to mark his landmark appearance with a century, his acceleration at the start proved crucial in a six-wicket win.

Phil Salt followed up his century in Friday’s series opener with 77 off 54 balls although there was a second successive duck for captain Eoin Morgan as England endured a mid-innings wobble, with the Dutch showing some admirable resilience after suffering their heaviest ODI defeat by runs on Friday.

It was ultimately in vain as Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali knocked off the remaining 59 runs required to help England overhaul their opponents’ 235 for seven with 29 balls to spare on a sunny evening in Amstelveen, where the start of play had been delayed for nearly three hours because of a wet outfield.

David Willey and Adil Rashid each collected two wickets while Brydon Carse showcased his impressive pace in his one for 36 after Netherlands captain Scott Edwards – standing in for Pieter Seelaar, whose back injury led him to announce his international retirement during the game – had opted to bat.

That decision may have been influenced by England’s sensational innings on Friday and though Roy was dismissed for just one then, he rose to the occasion here.

As has been customary throughout his time with England, Roy began with plenty of purpose and three cover drives in the opening over beat the infield.

Salt was initially content to defer to his senior opening partner but got into the groove by driving slow left-armer Tim Pringle, the son of former New Zealand seamer Chris, who had been introduced in the fifth over in an attempt to stymie England’s scoring.

Roy got to his fifty in the 12th over and looked to take down Aryan Dutt, hammering him to the leg-side for six before, in the next over, taking four fours in the first five balls. The last just cleared mid-off before he sliced the next delivery to short third man, visibly furious with himself as he trudged off.

The breakthrough ended a 139-run opening partnership in 17 overs, leaving Salt to act as the steady hand. However, he came down the track to Dutt and misjudged the length, bowled between bat and pad.

Morgan’s lean trot continued when a hack was caught at backward point and Liam Livingstone came and went as Pringle claimed his maiden international scalp, with England losing three wickets in 19 deliveries.

Malan was given out lbw on 19 after being hit on his back leg only to overturn the decision for the second match in a row, but despite a few nervy moments, Roy’s early onslaught meant England had time on their hands.

Malan (36 not out) released some pressure when Teja Nidamanuru dragged down, thrashing him over midwicket, while Moeen (42 not out) took three fours in four balls off Tom Cooper before finishing proceedings off 36.1 overs with a pull for four off seamer Shane Snater.

Earlier, an initially sluggish outfield meant the Dutch openers found scoring tricky and they both perished with cross-batted shots, Vikramjit Singh surprised by Willey’s short ball and miscuing a pull while Malan sprung to take a fine catch at square leg after Max O’Dowd had swept hard at Rashid.

Carse was touching 90mph and accounted for Cooper, who was trapped on the crease and wisely elected against a review despite the hosts slipping to 36 for three. Edwards, though, queried an lbw verdict after playing round Rashid’s leg-break and was vindicated as the ball would have missed off stump.

While Bas de Leede (34) became the second Dutch batter in this series to shatter a press box window pane after heaving Rashid for six, it was Edwards who anchored the innings.

He was initially troubled by Carse’s speed but milked Moeen’s off-spin before growing gradually in confidence, hammering Livingstone over cow corner and Carse high over his head as he reached his second fifty of the series in style.

An audacious reverse ramp for six off Willey was the highlight, but the left-armer had his revenge with a pick-up-and-throw from midwicket that cannoned into the stumps and left the Tonga-born, Australia-raised Edwards short of his ground despite a desperate dive as he departed for 78 off 73 balls.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cox Plate defence likely to be major aim for State Of Rest

Joseph O’Brien’s State of Rest is likely to sign off his career with a defence of his Cox Plate title in October. The four-year-old landed his fourth Group One prize last week when winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting, securing an all-the-way one-length victory under Shane Crosse at 5-1.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vikramjit Singh
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Teja Nidamanuru
Person
Brydon Carse
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Jason Roy
Person
Adil Rashid
newschain

Ross Thompson hopes to recover form on Scotland duty after Glasgow struggles

Ross Thompson is aiming to banish a demoralising end to the club campaign by shining with Scotland on their summer tour of South America. The 23-year-old stand-off was part of a Glasgow side who concluded their season with five consecutive defeats, including the crushing 76-14 loss to Leinster earlier this month that resulted in head coach Danny Wilson being sacked.
WORLD
newschain

Ben Stokes excited to unleash Jamie Overton’s pace against New Zealand

Jamie Overton will make his England debut in the Headingley Test against New Zealand after edging out twin brother Craig as a replacement for the injured James Anderson. Record wicket-taker Anderson, 39, has been withdrawn after experiencing pain in his ankle following back-to-back victories at Lord’s and Trent Bridge, the only change to the home XI for the conclusion of the LV= Insurance Series finale.
WORLD
newschain

Women’s Euros will come ‘too soon’ for Northern Ireland – Kenny Shiels

Kenny Shiels has admitted Northern Ireland’s presence at the Women’s Euros this summer has probably come too soon. Shiels’ side booked their ticket for the tournament in England, which gets under way next month, with a play-off victory over Ukraine to seal their first ever qualification for a major event, but he is under no illusions as to the task they face.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wicket#Dutch#Odi
newschain

Heather Knights insists there is room for Test cricket in the women’s game

England captain Heather Knight has described ICC chair Greg Barclay’s comments questioning the future of women’s Test cricket as a “dangerous message”. Barclay said in an interview earlier this month that he did not see women’s Test cricket “evolving at any particular speed” or consider it being “part of the landscape moving forward to any real extent at all”.
SPORTS
newschain

Four-time Arc-winning trainer Alec Head dies aged 97

Alec Head, part of one of the great French racing dynasties, has died aged 97. Head’s father and grandfather were both successful jockeys-turned-trainers called William, with Head following in their footsteps by riding before taking out his licence and being crowned France’s leading handler for four successive years between 1952 and 1955.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Netherlands
newschain

I definitely felt the pressure – Jill Scott relieved to make England Euros squad

Jill Scott has described waiting for England’s squad announcement for next month’s home European Championship as “probably one of the worst days of my life”. Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman named her final 23-player squad last week and Scott, behind only Fara Williams as England’s most capped women’s player, feared she would not make the cut.
SPORTS
newschain

Goalkeeper Matt Macey moves from Hibernian to Luton

Luton have signed goalkeeper Matt Macey from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old had a spell on loan at Kenilworth Road from Arsenal in early 2017 and has returned to the Hatters on a permanent deal. Macey is thrilled to be back at Luton, who finished sixth in the...
SOCCER
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Oscula makes her class count at Carlisle

Class came to the fore in the British Stallion Studs EBF Eternal Stakes at Carlisle with Oscula dominating in the closing stages. Placed in Group One company as a juvenile, during a season which also saw her win the Woodcote at Epsom and a Group Three in France, she began this season with perhaps a little to prove after running no sort of a race in the Saudi Derby on dirt.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy