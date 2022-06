Westwood Plaza, a faceless strip mall in Bergen County, is now home to one of New Jersey’s most dubious pieces of retail history. Here lies New Jersey’s last remaining Kmart, a zombified version of the once-omnipresent franchise wading toward its final Blue Light Special. Stowed a few miles off the Garden State Parkway, the lonely store is now one of only three U.S. locations left standing, after the franchise’s Avenel location shuttered in April amid sweeping closures.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO