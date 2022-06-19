Watch Marvel Star Elizabeth Olsen Celebrate the Upcoming Release of Her New Children's Book

The heroes and villains of Marvel Comics are getting the spotlight in movies and television, both through Marvel Studios and through Sony's ever-evolving universe of Marvel characters. That latter franchise is expected to head into television with Silk, a live-action Prime Video series centering around the heroine Cindy Moon / Silk. The series has been in the works for several years now, and there's no current indication of who will play the titular role — but actress Minnie Mills, who recently starred as Shayla in the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, recently threw her hat into the ring for the role. In a post on her Instagram Stories, Mills revealed that Silk is her dream role, she's "read all her comics", and that "being able to bring to life a badass like her while representing [her] Korean heritage" would be a highlight.

