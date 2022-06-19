ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Marvel Star Elizabeth Olsen Celebrate the Upcoming Release of Her New Children's Book

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time when Elizabeth Olsen was known best as the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, but these days she is thriving as one of the most popular stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen made her debut as Wanda Maximoff in the post-credits scene of Captain America:...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Reveals New Look at the MCU Illuminati

The Illuminati will in new Marvel merchandise from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Created by the Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) of Earth-838 — a parallel reality to the mainstream Earth-616 — the Illuminati is a secret cabal of superheroes founded to make the difficult decisions that no one else could. They are Karl Mordo, the Sorcerer Supreme (Chiwetel Ejiofor); Captain Carter, the First Avenger (Hayley Atwell); Black Bolt, king of the Inhumans (Anson Mount); Captain Marvel, defender of the cosmos (Lashana Lynch); the smartest man alive, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four (John Krasinski); and Professor Charles Xaver (Patrick Stewart) of the X-Men.
COMICS
Collider

Natalie Portman Enjoyed the Challenge of Getting Buff for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Since somewhere around Phase 3 of the MCU, the women of the Marvel universe have been taking more of the spotlight than ever before. When Natalie Portman's Jane Foster was first introduced in 2011's Thor, she was largely depicted as a starry-eyed love interest rather than an astrophysicist, and for Thor: Love and Thunder Taika Waititi wanted to explore the growth of both these star-crossed lovers. In an interview with Variety, Portman spoke about the parallels between the characters she's portrayed over the years, including Jane, and her own career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Reveals Three New Cast Members

The cast of the Disney+ revival of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is growing in size. Variety reports three new actors have joined the Percy Jackson streaming series, which features The Adam Project star Walker Scobell in the titular role of the demigod. The additions to Percy Jackson include Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, and Charlie Bushnell, who will be playing Clarisse La Rue, Nancy Bobofit, and Luke Castellan, respectively. Johnson and Bushnell are recurring guest stars, while Morton is the only guest star. The new live-action series is based on the successful novels from author Rick Riordan.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Ashley Olsen
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Originally Included Gruesome Death Scene for The Wasp

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced a live-action version of the Illuminati to the masses, including returning characters from other projects such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier and Anson Mount's Black Bolt. Other new additions in the supergroup include John Krasinski as Fantastic Four patriarch Reed Richards and Hayley Atwell's live-action debut as Captain Carter. That's not to forget Lashana Lynch's arrival as Captain Marvel. At one point, the Illuminati also included The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), though that was eventually scrubbed from the script.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy, Jane Foster and More Featured in New Thor: Love and Thunder Photos

Marvel fans are counting down the weeks until Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters (tickets are on sale now) and a few new images are now available to continue building the hype. The images, released via Total Film, feature Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, now the Mighty Thor, and Guardians of the Galaxy members Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) helping Thor with... something. While Thor will spend some time with the Guardians in the film, on a sort of sabbatical after Avengers: Endgame, we know from Tessa Thompson that Valkyrie won't be spending any screentime with the Guardians of the Galaxy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Naruto Fans Spark Viral Debate Over Its Female Characters

Characters are what you make of them, and when it comes to anime, creators face hard choices when it comes to fleshing out their stars. From josei to shonen, every demographic has different expectations for manga leads. Some heroes rise to the occasion while others are left to fade away in the background. And now, the Naruto fandom has sparked a viral debate on social media all about the show and its female ensemble.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Hbo
ComicBook

Blade Star Wesley Snipes Reveals Surprising Origin for Iconic Catchphrase

I can do this all day. Come on, let's get nuts! Avengers Assemble. The art of constructing the perfect superhero callout has been at the forefront of Hollywood ever since the industry began to make feature films based off comic books. In 1998, Blade offered a new one that's become a viral sensation: Some motherf-ckers are always trying to ice skate uphill.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’: The Cast, Release Date, & More

There’s much more to come in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The first two films were hugely popular and dominated at the box office, so it’s not surprising that Marvel/Disney would create another sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014 and brought to life the superhero team of the same name from Marvel Comics. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, came out three years later with the same ensemble cast, plus some new characters.
MOVIES
CNET

The Problem With the Surprise Cameos in Marvel's 'Doctor Strange 2'

When Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield popped into Spider-Man: No Way Home as alternate universe Peter Parkers, I whooped. When the plethora of cameos showed up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now available to stream on Disney Plus, it elicited a similar feeling of delight -- followed almost immediately by empty disappointment.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

The Summer I Turned Pretty Star Wants to Play Marvel's Silk

The heroes and villains of Marvel Comics are getting the spotlight in movies and television, both through Marvel Studios and through Sony's ever-evolving universe of Marvel characters. That latter franchise is expected to head into television with Silk, a live-action Prime Video series centering around the heroine Cindy Moon / Silk. The series has been in the works for several years now, and there's no current indication of who will play the titular role — but actress Minnie Mills, who recently starred as Shayla in the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, recently threw her hat into the ring for the role. In a post on her Instagram Stories, Mills revealed that Silk is her dream role, she's "read all her comics", and that "being able to bring to life a badass like her while representing [her] Korean heritage" would be a highlight.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Shares Hilarious Father's Day Post for Her Dad, Moon Knight's Ethan Hawke

It's the Hawke's world and we're just living it! Both Maya Hawke and her dad Ethan Hawke are having a big year. Maya Hawke is currently starring in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which releases its final two episodes in less than two weeks. Ethan Hawke recently played the villainous Arthur Harrow on Marvel's Moon Knight and appeared in Robert Eggers' epic film The Northman and will soon be seen in The Black Phone which is getting rave early reviews. In honor of Father's Day, the younger Hawke took to Instagram to share a hilarious post about her dad.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Black Phone Review: This Killer Thriller Grabs Your Attention and Never Lets Go

After spending a few years working with Marvel Studios on the development of Doctor Strange, Scott Derrickson has returned to his horror roots for the first time since 2014's Deliver Us From Evil. Not that the first Doctor Strange movie didn't have some serious horror elements to it, but Derrickson's latest effort is a much more classic form of horror, one that many became accustomed to seeing from the director in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The Black Phone reunites Derrickson with Sinister leading man Ethan Hawke and, while it may not be quite as surface-level scary as their previous effort, this movie brings the kind of chills that resonate with you long after the credits roll.
MOVIES
WWD

Jessica Chastain Wears Ruffled Plunging Top and Trousers at Paramount+ U.K. Launch Event in London

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Chastain made an elegant arrival at the blue carpet of the Paramount+ U.K. launch event. On Monday, the actress wore a black, plunging, long-sleeve lace top with white ruffle detailing paired with high-waisted black trousers by Zuhair Murad. She styled her red hair down in loose waves with her signature bold, red lip.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet She was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, who also works with Viola Davis,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Updates MCU Timeline to Fit in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and It Might Surprise You

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+, and since the masses can see it at home, Marvel Studios has updated its official Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline to include the film. However, a lot of Marvel fans may be surprised by exactly where Doctor Strange 2 sits in the MCU Timeline! As you can see below, the "Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order" section of Disney+ lists Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as taking place after Shang-Chi and Eternals and before Hawkeye. Even though it isn't listed on Disney+, we also know that Spider-Man: No Way Home is an immediate predecessor to Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Watch the first Doctor Strange 2 deleted scene right here

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is almost at the $1 billion milestone at the box office. But fierce competition in theaters right now and the imminent Disney Plus release will make it even more challenging for the Doctor Strange sequel to hit the $1 billion mark. The Doctor Strange 2 digital release happens in a few days, bringing even more content to MCU fans, like several Multiverse of Madness deleted scenes.
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

Marvel Thor Love and Thunder new teaser trailer

Marvel has released a new trailer to whet your appetite ahead of the imminent launch of the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Thor Love and Thunder. The film premiers in theatre screens in Los Angeles in a few days time on June 23, 2022 and will release worldwide on July 8, 2022 and is part of Phase Four of the MCU.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy