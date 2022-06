Golfers at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad must have been wondering if their eyes were playing tricks on them Thursday when they spied a sea lion on the course. Staff at the resort wasted no time alerting SeaWorld's rescue team, which arrived to discover the very pregnant marine mammal, which was miles from the nearest beach. Resort staff told NBC 7 that SeaWorld workers told them that it was common for sea lions to seek land during pregnancy, "just closer to the actual shore."

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO