Hattiesburg, MS

United Way announces new board members, chair

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – United Way of Southeast Mississippi announced its newest board chair and board members for 2022-2023.

Pine Belt News reported Chase Blankenship, Market President and Senior Vice President for the First Bank in Hattiesburg, was named 2022-2023 board chair. He is serving his third three-year term as a board member. He replaces Todd Jackson, whose term as board chair ended March 31.

Ellisville to redistrict due to population growth

The newspaper reported the following board members began their three-year terms on April 1:

  • Chris Miles – Producer, Combined Benefits Administrators, Inc.
  • Corey Proctor – Planning Director, Forrest County
  • Frank James III – General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn
  • Jana Causey, Ph.D. – Vice President for Forrest County Operations, Pearl River Community College
  • Ryan Hinton – Senior Vice President, Hancock Whitney

According to the newspaper, the organization allocated over $600,000 in funding to its nonprofit partner agencies and programs serving Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Perry Counties.

