United Way announces new board members, chair
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – United Way of Southeast Mississippi announced its newest board chair and board members for 2022-2023.
Pine Belt News reported Chase Blankenship, Market President and Senior Vice President for the First Bank in Hattiesburg, was named 2022-2023 board chair. He is serving his third three-year term as a board member. He replaces Todd Jackson, whose term as board chair ended March 31.
The newspaper reported the following board members began their three-year terms on April 1:
- Chris Miles – Producer, Combined Benefits Administrators, Inc.
- Corey Proctor – Planning Director, Forrest County
- Frank James III – General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn
- Jana Causey, Ph.D. – Vice President for Forrest County Operations, Pearl River Community College
- Ryan Hinton – Senior Vice President, Hancock Whitney
According to the newspaper, the organization allocated over $600,000 in funding to its nonprofit partner agencies and programs serving Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Perry Counties.
