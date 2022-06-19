ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Steamy Sunday with more PM storms

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Eric Stone, Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday started out hot and humid with morning temperatures in the 80s and low 90s by lunch time.

A heat advisory was put in place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with heat index values between 105 and 110 before storms arrive.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for northeastern Pasco, and southeastern Hernando County until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said a Special Marine warning was issued for Hillsborough County from 4:45 until 5:30 p.m.

Boaters can expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

The Gandy Bridge, Hillsborough Bay, Old Tampa Bay, and Howard Frankland Bridge will likely be impacted, NWS said.

The rain will decrease after sunset, giving way to a mostly clear sky with Monday’s lows in the upper 70s. Scattered afternoon and evening storms can be expected Monday with highs once again in the low to mid 90s.

Big changes are in store Tuesday and Wednesday as a rare weak June front pushes through. That means much drier air with lower humidity. Lows will be in the mid 70s with highs in the mid 90s.

Rain chances increase Thursday and even more so Friday in the weekend with afternoon and evening storms. Lows return to the upper 70s with highs in the mid 90s Thursday into the weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

