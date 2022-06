A new "gender inclusion policy" was passed by FINA on Sunday. The policy will prohibit transgender athletes who transitioned after the age of 12 from competing against women. University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and tied her for fifth in the 200 freestyle finals at the NCAA Championships, a step in the right direction for the sport in an interview with Dana Perino of Fox News.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO