ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Spurs in talks with Ajax over Steven Bergwijn transfer with Antonio Conte looking at swap deal with Antony

By Jack Drury
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n5Cwy_0gFgQnu500

ANTONIO CONTE is keen to sign Ajax's Antony this summer with forward Steven Bergwijn potentially going the other way.

The Brazilian winger contributed eight goals and four assists in Ajax's title-winning campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBUpq_0gFgQnu500
Antony made his Brazil debut in October 2021 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqVco_0gFgQnu500
Bergwijn struggled for appearances after the signing of Dejan Kulusevski Credit: Getty

This has seen the 22-year-old rise to the top of many clubs' shortlists, with Manchester United reportedly keen to bring him in alongside new manager Erik ten Hag.

His impressive season has seen him make nine appearances for the national team, scoring twice.

Despite interest from Old Trafford, Spurs believe they could hold the key to bringing Antony to England.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported Dutchman Bergwijn is being targeted by Ajax, with a deal being a real possibility.

He tweeted: "Steven Bergwijn deal between Ajax and Tottenham is absolutely on, all partied are in contact - but it’s not fully agreed yet.

"Bergwijn, Ajax priority since January. Tottenham, still open to sell at their conditions."

However, SportsMole are reporting that they are willing to offer the 24-year-old as part of a swap deal.

Bergwijn failed to break into Antonio Conte's plans in North London, scoring just three goals in the league this season.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

However, two of those came in added time against Leicester City, securing a memorable comeback victory and sparking the catalyst to a top four finish.

The deal would add to Spurs' impressive transfer business already completed, with Yves Bissouma already confirmed through the door.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Bergwijn
Person
Yves Bissouma
Person
Antonio Conte
The US Sun

Man Utd and Chelsea ‘battle for transfer guru Edwards’ after chief who signed Mane, Van Dijk and Salah leaves Liverpool

MANCHESTER UNITED and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Liverpool’s former transfer guru Michael Edwards. Both Premier League clubs are looking to revamp their recruitment operations this summer. And according to the Daily Mail, both United and Chelsea are interested in acquiring ex-Liverpool transfer guru Edwards' services. Edwards' previous track...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
524K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy