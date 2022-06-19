Brice Samba rejects new contract offer from Nottingham Forest worth DOUBLE his current salary as the goalkeeper wants to return to France despite winning promotion to the Premier League

Nottingham Forest feel they can do no more to keep Brice Samba at the club after the goalkeeper rejected a new contract worth double his current salary.

The 28-year-old played a pivotal role in Forest's promotion to the Premier League last season, most notably saving three penalties in their shootout win over Sheffield United in the play-off semi-final.

However, he has made it clear that he wants to return to France this summer and is pushing for a move to Lens.

Brice Samba has rejected a new Nottingham Forest contract worth double his current salary

Reports have emerged that Forest offered Samba a new deal on the same money that he is on at the moment, but Sportsmail understands that there is no truth in this.

A source close to the City Ground club told Sportsmail that the new contract offer was in fact 'very good' and worth around double his present deal, which expires next summer.

Congo-born star Samba had spent all of his career in France with clubs such as Le Havre, Marseille and Caen before his move to Forest in 2019.

Dean Henderson's loan move to Forest from Manchester United is close to being finalised

Steve Cooper hopes to have a new goalkeeper through the door next week, with a move for Dean Henderson close to being finalised.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is expected to join Forest on loan, but the Red Devils are not overly keen on the option to buy that the newly-promoted side have proposed.

Henderson wants to make the switch as he seeks out regular football, having served as David de Gea's understudy for the last two seasons.