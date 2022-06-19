ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Mystery as advocate for missing women Chelsea Hendrickson vanishes as family ‘extremely worried’

By Elsa Buchanan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

POLICE have launched an urgent hunt for a woman who has been missing for a week.

33-year-old Chelsea Hendrickson, a well-known professional advocate for domestic violence, sexual assault and missing and murdered indigenous women, went missing on June 7, 2022 in Washington state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kM85T_0gFgE7Ok00
Chelsea Hendrickson was last seen on June 13 in Lynnwood, WA

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and Attorney General Bob Ferguson asked residents in Snohomish County to help find the missing woman, who was last spotted in Lynnwood at the Sunridge Motel on June 13 at around 9:00 a.m.

"It is very unlike her to be out of contact with her family for this long," Ferguson said in a tweet.

Attorney General Ferguson, meanwhile suggested the young woman may be in the Lynnwood, Everett or Arlington areas with ex-boyfriend, Andrew Klassen, who drives a ‘90s black Dodge Ram with a fifth-wheel travel trailer.

Hendrickson, meanwhile, may be driving her blue 2020 Kia Forte with possible windshield damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEHZJ_0gFgE7Ok00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8SJX_0gFgE7Ok00

The missing person's flyer describes Hendrickson as being 5'5'', weighing 160lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

The advocate dons several tattoos: “tribal medicine wheel with a buffalo skull and feathers” on her right arm, a lily on her left wrist and a traditional Arapaho figure on her left arm.

Born and raised in the South End of Seattle, Hendrickson graduated from James A. Garfield High School.

She has spent the last six years of her life working for the Urban Indigenous community in and around the Duwamish Territories (also known as the "Seattle Area") focusing on health and public policy change, social change, awareness, and education.

On her LinkedIn profile, the advocate said: "I currently work as a Project Manager for the Yarrow Project developing an urban response protocol for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in the most populated metropolitan areas of Washington state including the Everett to Tacoma Corridor."

"The protocol is community sourced guidelines for how Law enforcement and victim service providers should interact with MMIWP [Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People] families/ victims."

She added: "Our approach is based on: community collaboration, transparency, victim-centred services, and survivor-led momentum."

The Missing and Murdered Native Americans support group urged anyone to help, adding that her family are extremely worried.

"She [Hendrickson] is extremely close to her family, her niece and nephews, and she hasn’t been in contact with them for over a week." the group alleged in a Facebook post.

"Chelsea is a beloved and powerful advocate for MMIWP and survivors of violence across Turtle Island. It’s our turn to step up for her. Please spread the word and help us bring our sister, auntie, and daughter home."

There has been an alarming number of deaths and disappearances of Native American women, teenagers and girls in the state of Washington.

A 2019 report by the Urban Indian Health Institute, a division of the Seattle Indian Health Board, found that American Indian and Alaska Native women go missing at a rate more than four times higher than white women residents in Washington state.

To tackle this crisis, a Washington state Democratic representative and the only Native American member of the state legislature, Debra Lekanoff, helped introduce legislation that would implement an alert system specifically for missing Indigenous people, in January this year.

If passed, the system would be a landmark in the US.

Anyone with information on Hendrickson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Snohomish County Sheriff Deputy Brianna Perez at 425-315-5642, referencing case # 2022-82952.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or chat at thehotline.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAmSD_0gFgE7Ok00
Hendrickson focuses on health and public policy change, social change, awareness, and education Credit: South Seattle Emerald

Comments / 1

Related
capitolhillseattle.com

No reported signs of foul play as body found in tent in Volunteer Park — UPDATE

A work crew cleaned out an encampment in Volunteer Park Tuesday. The area had been taped off an marked as a biohazard after a bod was found dead at the camp last week. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, a dead body was found inside the tent beneath a tree along the park trail just east of the Seattle Asian Art Museum.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found in Skyway area of King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County. Reports about the body were received at around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Police in Des Moines said the death may have been related to an incident in that city. At...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Lynnwood, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
Snohomish County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting near Wallingford playground leaves 2 dead

SEATTLE — Two people are dead after a shooting in the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle. At 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the Seattle Police Department tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting that had left at least one person injured. When a KIRO 7 News crew arrived at the crime...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brianna Brown
Person
James Brown
Person
Debra Lekanoff
kpug1170.com

UPDATE: Victims of Nooksack River rafting accident identified

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who died in a rafting accident on the Nooksack River on Tuesday, June 14. John Coleman, 55, of Berkeley, California and his 10-year-old son both drowned. They were among five people, including a guide,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Family remembers faith, love and joy of Micah and Sarah Wells

The first thing Jenifer Wells noticed about Micah was his smile. Volunteering at a church in the Seattle area, he greeted churchgoers in the parking lot with a wave, his face beaming. “He had the biggest smile, and that’s what drew me to him,” Jenifer said. “I said, ‘Lord, if...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Women#Missing Person#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Kia Forte
US News and World Report

Man Killed in Seattle Shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle. The Seattle Times reports police became aware of the shooting in the early hours of Monday when a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. reported someone had been shot at an encampment in West Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
q13fox.com

Point Defiance Zoo euthanizes 'Cho Cho', believed to be the oldest siamang in human care

TACOMA, Wash. - The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium announced that one of its siamang apes, Cho Cho, was humanely euthanized after a rapid decline in his health on Wednesday. Cho Cho, born in 1967, is believed to be the oldest siamang in human care in the United States and possibly the world. The zoo’s head veterinarian, Dr. Karen Wold, said Cho Cho’s quality of life deteriorated quickly over the past week.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Missing Indigenous women advocate reunited with family

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The search for missing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women advocate Chelsea Hendrickson ended after she was reunited with family, according to friends. Friends of Hendrickson told KING 5 that she called authorities in the early morning hours Sunday and was reunited with her family. Hendrickson had...
LYNNWOOD, WA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
524K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy