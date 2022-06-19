ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fulham are confident of beating Wolves in fight to land talented Portugal international Joao Palhinha after agreeing £15m fee with Sporting Lisbon

 3 days ago

Fulham are hopeful of fending off rival interest from Wolves for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha after agreeing a £15million transfer. The 26-year-old is on holiday in Dubai but is due to travel to London once terms are in place, to undergo a medical.

The Portuguese midfielder played a key role in Sporting's second-placed league finish which grants the club another shot at Champions League football next season.

He featured in six of Sporting's eight Champions League games last season before eventually losing out to Manchester City in the Round of 16.

Joao Palhinha featured for Sporting against Manchester City in the Champions League

Palhinha made 27 appearances last term, notching three goals in the process and added to his tally of international caps which sees the midfielder reach 14 for the Selecao.

It now remains to be seen which of the two interested parties Palhinha opts to move to after the transfer was agreed with the Cottagers.

Sportsmail reported that Palhinha has shown interest in both proposals but it appears that the west London side have nudged ahead in the proceedings.

Wolves are expecting the departure of Ruben Neves this summer and Palhinha has been pinpointed by the club as an adequate replacement.

Meanwhile Fulham are preparing for their return to the Premier League and manager Marco Silva has been scouring the Portuguese market to help bolster his squad.

Midfield star Palhinha was mustered up 14 caps and two goals so far at international level

According to Record, Fulham have submitted a bid of around £16 million for Porto midfielder Marko Grujic.

Serbian international Grujic was on the books at Liverpool between 2016-2021 but spent much of that time on loan before signing for the Portuguese champions last summer.

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Soloman looks set to make a move to Craven Cottage with the Israeli international expected to seal a £7 million move.

