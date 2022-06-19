Gordon Brown predicts Rishi Sunak will have to scrap rise in Corporation Tax at the Autumn budget and warns of a 'global recession' in repeat of 1930s

Former prime minister Gordon Brown today predicted Chancellor Rishi Sunak will have to slash taxes later this year as he warned of a 'global recession' in a repeat of the 1930s.

The ex-Labour premier, who was also Chancellor for 10 years in the New Labour government, suggested Mr Sunak would have to reverse his planned six percentage point rise in Corporation Tax.

Mr Brown also insisted the Treasury would have to do more to help Britons with the soaring price of fuel during the cost-of-living crisis.

He claimed the rate of inflation could actually go higher than the 11 per cent forecast by the Bank of England.

And he despaired at how the world is 'leaderless' in the face of a crisis he likened to the beginning of the Second World War.

In last year's Budget, Mr Sunak announced that Corporation Tax would increase by six percentage points, from 19 per cent to 25 per cent, in 2023.

He argued this was necessary following the Government's huge outlay during the Covid pandemic.

But senior Tories this week backed Boris Johnson to put pressure on the Chancellor to reverse the planned increase.

It followed claims the Prime Minister is gearing up for a 'big fight' with Mr Sunak over the hike.

Ex-PM Gordon Brown despaired at how the world is 'leaderless' in the face of a crisis he likened to the beginning of the Second World War

In last year's Budget, Rishi Sunak announced that Corporation Tax would increase by six percentage points, from 19 per cent to 25 per cent, in 2023

Appearing on the BBC's Sunday Morning show, Mr Brown was asked if he agreed that tax cuts were a way out of the cost-of-living crisis and the looming threat of economic recession.

The ex-PM replied: 'I suspect what the Government will have to do in the Autumn is abandon their corporate tax rise.

'I suspect they'll not be able to go ahead with the fuel tax rise, because that's another pressure on inflation.

Mr Brown also claimed the Government had 'a problem' by promising a 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax in 2024, at the same time as pledging 'better public services'.

He said there had to be a 'fair set of answers' to the cost-of-living crisis.

'I am shocked by the fact that so many families and so many children are going to be forced into poverty during this winter, despite Chancellor Sunak’s proposals last month,' the former Labour leader added.

'I see millions of families in poverty, and millions of children going to school ill clad and hungry, people are unable to afford to put up their heating.

'Something has got to be done about this. And it has to be done in a far fairer way than the previous three budgets.'

GDP was down for the second month in a row by 0.3 per cent in April, after a 0.1 per cent dip in March

Mr Brown urged the globe's politicians to come together to deliver joint solutions to the inflation crisis, but claimed that the world was 'leaderless at the moment'.

He called on Mr Johnson to get world leaders together to 'concoct a plan that deals in a concerted and comprehensive way that can get oil prices down can get food supply, moving around the world, and can get control of inflation'.

In an article for the Mail on Sunday, Mr Brown compared the current situation facing the world to the 'devil's decade' in the 1930s.

'We've got protectionism, we've got war in Europe, we've got a form of jingoism and nationalism in different countries, pursuing their own selfish interests, and we're in danger of having a global recession,' he added in his BBC interview.

'So we have to face up to these problems.'