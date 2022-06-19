ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester rugby star Ellis Genge racially abused online just hours after helping side lift Premiership title crown

By Dylan Terry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGfVh_0gFgBqhT00

LEICESTER TIGERS and England prop Ellis Genge was the victim of racist abuse on social media just hours after winning the Gallagher Premiership title.

The 27-year-old helped his side beat Saracens 15-12 to lift the title in thrilling fashion as Freddie Burns' dramatic late drop goal handed them the victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFjD4_0gFgBqhT00
Genge urged the authorities to take action over online racist abuse Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24auDO_0gFgBqhT00
Genge shared this message he received on social media Credit: Twitter

Reacting to the win, Genge posted on Twitter: "Over the moon for this group to win something so special and share the moments with family even more so.

"Hope you've all enjoyed the ride, thank you Leicester Tigers for all you have given me and my family."

Genge then later posted a screengrab of a message he had received online calling him a "n*****".

He then called on the authorities to act when it comes to racist abuse on social media.

Genge said: "On another note, think it's important to highlight that this [social media abuse] is still a massive problem, from a legit account too.

"Not here for a headhunt hence the blackout, common occurrence and socials/law should come down on it."

Genge's title triumph was his final game for Leicester as he prepares for a new chapter in his career.

He will now return to play for Bristol Bears - his hometown club which he left in 2016.

But prior to the beginning of his second stint with Bristol, Genge is set to be included in England's tour of Australia this summer.

Eddie Jones' men take on the Barbarians on Sunday and he will then name his squad for the Australian tour the following day.

The Red and Whites will play Australia three times between July 2 and July 16.

Comments / 0

