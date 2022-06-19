Man Utd transfer news LIVE: CEO Richard Arnold makes ALARMING admission, Frenkie de Jong a PRIORITY, Martinez LINKED

MANCHESTER UNITED CEO Richard Arnold made some alarming admissions to some fans at a local pub in Cheshire.

Arnold surprisingly revealed that 'Last year was a f***ing nightmare' and that he 'hated every minute of it'.

Meanwhile, Erik Ten Hag reportedly has Frenkie de Jong at the top of his priority list despite the club being heavily linked with players elsewhere.

Such as Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez who will cost north of £25 million but it is claimed that Arsenal are in pole position to land his signature.

Get all the latest Man Utd news, updates and transfer gossip.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

The Superstar Exhibition

The departing Paul Pogba was among those present at Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos' star-studded exhibition in America yesterday.

The Brazilians hosted the friendly event and bought along some of the biggest footballing names in the world, including Champions League final scorer Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid.

Other famous names included the retired Cafu, Rivaldo and Carlos Valderrama.

The scoreline eventually read 12-10 after the extraordinary free-flowing match at the home of Inter Miami.

Rashford's redemption

ERIK ten Hag will reportedly back Marcus Rashford to revive his Manchester United career.

Rashford, 24, is attempting to make a good early impression on his new boss by training hard while on holiday in America.

The Dutchman is prepared to give his forward a shot at redemption after an underwhelming end to the season with Ralf Rangnick at the helm.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano spoke to GiveMeSport about the relationship between the pair.

Romano said: "Speaking with some sources, Ten Hag is prepared to give him a chance to change the situation.

"He feels he could be an important player for Manchester United in the future."

Fresh start

Erik ten Hag will want to get off to a strong start as he looks to recover Manchester United off the ground after years of underperforming.

A quick reminder that they start the season at home to Brighton, the same club who humiliated United with a 4-0 thrashing at the tail end of last season. They then have a trip to Thomas Frank's Brentford, with both clubs currently trying to secure the services of Christian Eriksen.

Then comes the big one as the Red Devils host Liverpool in their third game of the season. This is followed by trips to Southampton and Leicester before the end of August.

Two main men

Erik ten Hag has his eyes on two players above else, according to one Dutch journalist.

Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen are the two main targets for the new United boss, so says reporter Marcel van der Kraan.

The Red Devils have been linked to both midfielders throughout the window and both are seen as perfect for ten Hag's style of football.

Eriksen arrived at Brentford in January and made an instant impact for the London club. He got one goal and four assists in his 11 games, and was widely praised for his contribution to Thomas Frank's side.

He is available for a free after his short-term contract expired but new reports have suggested the Dane wants to stay in London, and could possibly even return to Tottenham.

Van Gaal's intervention

Any potential move for Jurrien Timber by Manchester United is off - thanks to former Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal.

The Netherlands boss talked the defender out of the move according to one Dutch journalist, as he feared he would not get enough game time.

Reporter Marcel van der Kraan told Sky Sports News this morning:

"Jurrien Timber is absolutely dead in the water. The player was ready to come. His agent went to Man United's offices in London two weeks ago for very good talks, and money was never a problem.

"But one man turned up - Louis van Gaal. He told the player in the Dutch camp: 'look if you go there, you game time could be limited for the World Cup in three months time'.

"For Timber, an Ajax style, Ten Hag player, he was told he wouldn't be playing in Van Gaal's Dutch team if he wasn't playing every week for United, who have Maguire and Varane. Ten Hag would want to slowly draft him into his team, but Timber believes his game time for Holland would be limited.

"Ajax have taken advantage of that, they've said if you don't go to United we'll open talks for a new contract. Since last night, his agents are in talks with Ajax."

Fight over Phil

Phil Jones is catching the interest from a number of English clubs and Man United could have options if they wish to sell, according to reports.

The 30-year-old centre-back has only made six Premier League apperances over the last couple of seasons and only has one year left on his contract.

According to Marca, the Prem trio of Fulham, Southampton and Leeds could all be in for him this summer if new boss Erik ten Hag deems him excess to requirements.

De Jong is de priority

Manchester United are in need of some reinforcements this summer following their bitterly disappointing campaign last season.

And new boss Erik Ten Hag is expected to construct a major overhaul within the squad.

But reports suggest that Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong is top of the United boss' list as he looks to replace the departed Paul Pogba.

Which is looking very likely to happen with the CEO Richard Arnold confirming that the Red Devils are doing all they can to lure De Jong to Old Trafford.

Morning, Manchester United fans

Transfer talk over David Raum and Lisandro Martinez has been spectacularly overshadowed by an amazing admission from United

CEO Richard Arnold.Arnold reckons the Red Devils have 'burned through cash' in WASTING £1BILLION - and rated last season a 'f* nightmare'.

Meeting anti-Glazer protesters in a Cheshire pub, he savaged Ed Woodward’s reign, which ended in February.

Arnold said: “We’ve blown through an enormous amount of money.

“We spent a billion pounds on players, we spent more than anyone in Europe.

“You can’t go to our training ground and go ‘show me where that billion pounds is here’."

On the gossip front, the Red Devils are said to be rivalling Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and West Ham for Hoffenheim's Germany left-back Raum.

And United are reportedly vying Arsenal in the race for Ajax centre-back Martinez.

It's claimed the Gunners have already had a £25million bid for the Argentine ace rejected.

Finally, United will offer clubs a 'try before you sign' policy before loaning out starlets.

It means those clubs AND the Old Trafford youngsters would have a few weeks to see if they think the temporary switch would be right for them.

‘Arsenal hunt for Tielemans boosted’

Arsenal’s chances of landing Youri Tielemans have reportedly been boosted by Tottenham signing fellow midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Manchester United have also been linked with Leicester superstar Tielamans.

And Spurs securing Brighton’s Bissouma means the Gunners have a clearer path to the Belgian.

Dembele wants key role - IF he joins Chelsea

Despite telling a fan he's 'fine' at Barcelona, it appears Ousmane Dembele WOULD be interested in joining Chelsea - IF he'd get more game-time.

The France winger, 25, is wanted by Blues' boss Thomas Tuchel as a replacement for misfit Romelu Lukaku who is edging closer to a return to Inter Milan.

Dembele has serious ambitions to win the Premier League title and Champions League.

But he wants assurances from Tuchel that he will be a Chelsea starter and not subject to strict squad rotation.

Dembele only completed 90 minutes on nine occasions last season but still finished it with 13 assists.

'We've burned through cash and wasted £1BN'

Manchester United chief Richard Arnold has admitted the club have “burned through cash” and that last season was a “f* nightmare”, writes ALEC SHILTON.

In a sensational face-to-face meeting with anti-Glazer protesters in a Cheshire pub, the Old Trafford CEO gave a damning verdict on Ed Woodward’s reign.

He revealed the club wasted a £1BILLION and cannot upgrade their stadium or training ground without new investment.

Angry fans were gathered in a boozer and planning to protest at his house over a lack of signings.

Arnold, who replaced Woodward on February 1, got wind of it and bought them drinks in an attempt to placate them.

But in a brutal assessment of the state of the club, he was filmed saying: “We’ve f* burned through cash.

“We spent a billion pounds on players, we spent more than anyone in Europe.

“I am not thrilled with where we are, it doesn’t sit easy and we’ve got to get this sorted for the future.

“You can’t go to our training ground and go ‘show me where that billion pounds is here’.

“I don’t think we’ve done well with the money we’ve spent historically. We’ve blown through an enormous amount of money."

Utd to allow 'try before you sign' for their loan kids

Manchester United will adopt a "try before you sign" policy with their youngsters this summer.

United have decided to let some prospects go on trial for three weeks with any club who asks for them on loan.

This will let the player see if he likes his temporary home and also give the potential new club a chance to assess them close up.

Several Old Trafford fringe players will be offered this new arrangement in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, United veteran Mike Phelan is to get a bigger role in the backroom under new boss Erik ten Hag.

He was overlooked when Ralf Rangnick was in charge.

Elsewhere League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers are making a frantic late move to take United keeper Nathan Bishop on loan.

CEO Arnold's shock admission

Manchester CEO Richard Arnold has admitted to fans the club have wasted up to £1BILLION in recent years.

Arnold spoke to United supporters who, unhappy with how the club is being run, had planned a protest outside his house.

The 51-year-old is claimed to have headed down to his local pub in Cheshire, where protestors were gathering, to speak to fans after getting wind of the protest.

He spent time talking directly about the miserable current state of affairs at Old Trafford and answered questions from disgruntled supporters.

Arnold admitted much of the £1bn shelled out on players in recent years had been wasted by the club.

But he promised new boss Erik ten Hag would be backed financially in this summer's transfer market.

One fan managed to record part of the conversation with Arnold and post the discussion to Twitter.

Those who spoke to Arnold say he told them club officials are currently in Barcelona trying to wrap up a deal for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Ten Hag has identified De Jong as one the players he wants to help him return United to challenging for silverware.

Toon, Utd, West Ham eye Raum

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Hoffenheim defender David Raum, reports say.

The left-back, 24, broke into the Germany team last year.

Raum’s strong form has generated interest from a number of clubs including Borussia Dortmund and Premier League duo West Ham United and Newcastle United.

However, according to Sky in Germany, while Dortmund would like to make a transfer happen, they cannot move forward with a £26million deal until they sell with Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck already acquired in defence.

Raum stands at just below six feet tall but it is his offensive ability which make him out as a player of interest for the likes of Man United.

Raum contributed 13 assists in the Bundesliga from left-back last season, and completed the most crosses into the penalty box in Europe’s top five leagues.

Red Devils join Raum hunt

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Hoffenheim defender David Raum, reports say.

The left-back, 24, broke into the Germany team last year.

Raum's strong form has generated interest from a number of clubs including Borussia Dortmund and Premier League duo West Ham United and Newcastle United.

However, according to Sky in Germany, while Dortmund would like to make a transfer happen, they cannot move forward with a £26million deal until they sell with Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck already acquired in defence.

Raum stands at just below six feet tall but it is his offensive ability which make him out as a player of interest for the likes of Man United.

Raum contributed 13 assists in the Bundesliga from left-back last season, and completed the most crosses into the penalty box in Europe's top five leagues.

Utd keen on Martinez

Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Gunners are rumoured to have had a £25million bid rejected for the Argentine ace.

And now the Red Devils have emerged as rivals to Arsenal for Martinez’s signature.

Boss Erik ten Hag has been asked to be kept in the loop with Martinez’s situation, according Sky Sports.

Martinez has spent the last three seasons at Ajax, winning two Dutch titles under Ten Hag.

And now it seems the United gaffer is keen on a reunion with the 24-year-old centre-back.

The Red Devils struggled at the back last season, with skipper Harry Maguire often coming under-fire for his performances.

Raphael Varane also struggled for consistency in an injury-hit first campaign at Old Trafford.

United are yet to make a transfer this summer, but Ten Hag appears open to linking up with Martinez once again.

However, the left-footed defender is also a target for Mikel Arteta, and understood to be interested by the idea of working under the Spaniard.

'Arsenal hunt for Tielemans boosted'

Arsenal's chances of landing Youri Tielemans have reportedly been boosted by Tottenham signing fellow midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Manchester United have also been linked with Leicester superstar Tielamans.

And Spurs securing Brighton's Bissouma means the Gunners have a clearer path to the Belgian.

City favourites to land Chelsea target Cucurella

Manchester City are tipped to beat Chelsea and Tottenham to Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella.

The Prem champions will reportedly open talks with the Seagulls within days over signing the one-cap Spaniard.

The Athletic suggest the ex-Getage star, 23, is ‘intent on joining’ City and playing under Pep Guardiola to ‘elevate his game to the next level’.

Ten needs six

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham believes the club needs to sign at least six players this summer.

The Red Devils endured another disastrous campaign last season.

Not only did they miss out on Champions League football, they accumulated just 58 points - the club's worst total since the 1989-90 season.

Man Utd officials are hoping that the addition of new boss Erik ten Hag will help turn things around, but Sheringham believes much more needs to be done.

When speaking to Lord Ping, Football365 report that he suggested that the club needs to sign six players.

He said: "United need reinforcements across the pitch. In particular centre midfield, centre forward and on the wings.

"We’re looking at five or six top players needing to come in. You need players to come in with the right character who appreciate the size of the task and are ready to get United back to where they should be.

"It’s a massive challenge. From a players point of view, if you were to pick between City or United, then you’re going to pick City every time at the moment.

"As a player, you want to play with the best players. Top players would love to slot in alongside [Kevin] De Bruyne or any of the world class players City have, the list is endless."

Juve get shirty as Inter close on Dybala

Juventus' official club shop has pulled Paulo Dybala shirts from the shelves.

The 28-year-old playmaker is on the verge of a move to bitter rivals Inter Milan after being linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Dybala is out of contract with Juve this summer, and confirmed last month he would be leaving the club with an emotional goodbye after seven years in Turin.

He does not officially become a free agent on June 30. But Juventus have made the decision to stop stocking 'Dybala 10' kits on their website early as nears an exit.

Meanwhile Federico Bernardeschi, Giorgio Chiellini and Alvaro Morata shirts remain on sale, despite the trio also being set to leave next month.

Football Italia claim the decision could be because the club feel betrayed by Dybala's decision to join arch-rivals Inter.

I'll quit if Kalidou goes

Napoli manager Luciano Spaletti will resign if Chelsea and one-time United target Kalidou Koulibaly leaves the club this summer, according to reports.

Koulibaly, 30, is one of the most sought-after defenders in world football but the Italians have always held firm

Reports are suggesting that the defender wants to move away this summer, but Spaletti is now threatening to quit as manager if the club allow him to leave.

According to Corriere dello Sport as per Spanish outlet Sport, the 63-year-old has informed the club of his plans.

However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already admitted that they cannot force the defender to stay.

He said: "He is a symbol of Napoli, and if he wants to no longer be a symbol, he must decide.

"We must decide. We want Koulibaly to stay, but people can't be forced to stay.

"Everyone has their own dignity and needs. We respect everyone."

City close to beating Utd to Kalvin

Manchester City are set to step up their interest in Kalvin Phillips this month.

SunSport previously reported that the Premier League champs were set to contact Leeds over a move for the England midfielder after he returned from international duty.

And “direct talks” between City and Leeds are set to take place in the near future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Pep Guardiola has identified central midfield as a position he would like to strengthen before the start of the new campaign.

Romano went on to confirm a new midfielder will definitely be recruited before the end of the transfer window.

Fernandinho’s departure after nine-years at the club means City are looking to replace the veteran Brazilian this summer.

Elland Road ace Phillips has emerged as the top target amid rival interest from neighbours the Red Devils.

It’s also claimed the 26-year-old has told his boyhood club he wishes to join the Prem champions.

It’s believed a £50million fee would be enough to get a deal over the line for the 23-cap Three Lions star.

Dembele 'fine' at Barca

We're all slightly different on holiday, surely.

And having been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in the past, Ousmane Dembele used his break to insist he's 'fine' at Barcelona.

Some reports pounced on his brief holiday comment, when quizzed by a fan at links to Blues' boss Thomas Tuchel - to suggest it's a big blow to Chelsea in particular.

But can you really judge something like that when you're put on the spot in such a way?

Bees swoop for Utd coach Cochrane

Brentford have announced the appointment of former Manchester United academy coach Justin Cochrane.

The 40-year-old joined the Red Devils last summer and has overseen the teams from U17 to U23 level in his position as head of player development and coaching at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils won the FA Youth Cup for the first time since 2011 last month in Cochrane's first season in the role.

A number of Premier League teams have taken notice of his work but it's Brentford who have convinced Cochrane to head to West London - just days after SunSport reported he was set to make the move.

Brentford's director of football Phil Giles told the club website: “Justin is an outstanding coach who has been doing very good work in recent years with Tottenham, England and Manchester United.

"Justin will be part of the First Team coaching group under the continued leadership of Thomas Frank.

“The Head of Coaching role is a new one for us but will help us bring the coaching staff across the Club even closer together and ensure that we are totally aligned in our coaching principles across teams.

"We look forward to Justin joining us for day one of pre-season.”

Red Devils duel Gunners for Lisandro

Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Gunners are rumoured to have had a £25million bid rejected for the Argentine ace.

And now the Red Devils have emerged as rivals to Arsenal for Martinez's signature.

Boss Erik ten Hag has been asked to be kept in the loop with Martinez's situation, according Sky Sports.

Martinez has spent the last three seasons at Ajax, winning two Dutch titles under Ten Hag.

And now it seems the United gaffer is keen on a reunion with the 24-year-old centre-back.

The Red Devils struggled at the back last season, with skipper Harry Maguire often coming under-fire for his performances.

Raphael Varane also struggled for consistency in an injury-hit first campaign at Old Trafford.

United are yet to make a transfer this summer, but Ten Hag appears open to linking up with Martinez once again.

However, the left-footed defender is also a target for Mikel Arteta, and understood to be interested by the idea of working under the Spaniard.