Hopewell, VA

4 men escape from federal prison camp in Virginia

By Keith Allen, Ralph Ellis
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four inmates escaped early Saturday from a federal prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 94

The Patriot
3d ago

misunderstood choir boys, more and more liberal institutions letting people out everyday, call it escape, I call it Brandon's America!

Reply(25)
33
Edward Bellair
3d ago

There should be a law against that. Hey OBiden! Window of stupidity here. Make a law that makes it illegal to leave prison without permission.

Reply(6)
12
tenessa clement
3d ago

Was it really necessary to list their sentences in months instead of years? It reminds me of those parents that insist on telling you their child's age in months long after it's no longer necessary.

Reply(1)
4
 

