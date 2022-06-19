4 men escape from federal prison camp in Virginia

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A man currently serving a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and then eating parts of her body is appealing his prison term. Court records show Joseph Oberhansley’s attorneys filed a nearly 50-page appeal to his life sentence on May 31 for the death of Tammy Jo Blanton. According to the document, Oberhansley underwent a competency exam in 2017 was diagnosed with schizophrenia "or a general psychotic disorder." He was declared unfit for trial and spent eight months in a mental health facility. Two months after his release, his attorneys again filed a motion that he was incompetent for trial, but they later withdrew his insanity plea.

INDIANA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO