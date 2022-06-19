ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Thousands of flights canceled ahead of Father’s Day, Juneteenth

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Demb_0gFg1cKo00

( The Hill ) — More than 2,000 flights within, into or out of the United States that were scheduled to take place between Friday and Sunday have been canceled and nearly 14,000 more have been delayed ahead of Juneteenth and Father’s Day, which both fall on Sunday this year, according to data from FlightAware .

FlightAware found that 1,473 flights were canceled and 8,958 were delayed on Friday, while 818 have been canceled and 4,884 have been delayed so far on Saturday. Additionally, 419 flights that were scheduled for Sunday have been canceled as of Saturday evening.

5 notable moments from Trump’s remarks at Faith and Freedom Coalition event

The disruptions come amid heavy airport traffic this weekend. Figures provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) show that 2,438,784 people passed through airport checkpoints on Friday. That marks the highest traffic recorded by the agency since Nov. 28, 2021, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The airline industry suffered losses in revenue during the start of the pandemic, as the virus discouraged people from traveling. Amid the nation’s COVID-19 recovery last summer, TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye warned employees that there would likely be staffing shortages at more than 100 airports in the country.

Employees catching the coronavirus, too, has at times contributed to staffing shortages at airlines. Some airlines earlier this year said they were forced to cut flights after some of their staffers called out sick.

Major airlines including Delta and Southwest have also cut thousands of flights from their schedules for this summer, citing factors such as labor shortages, issues with vendors and COVID-19.

Severe weather conditions have caused flight cancellations and delays in recent months as well.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the U.S. may penalize airlines if flights continue to be disrupted in large numbers and noted that he had recently faced a cancellation himself.

“That is happening to a lot of people, and that is exactly why we are paying close attention here to what can be done and how to make sure that the airlines are delivering,” Buttigieg told the wire service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wichita man. Police say that 70-year-old James “Jeb” Beck was last seen in the 9000 block of East Lincoln, on foot, at 12 p.m. on June 21. This is near the intersection of E Lincoln St and S Webb […]
WICHITA, KS
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
KSN News

Young girl with special needs missing in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl with special needs. Hope Rich, 10, is described as a white female, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white “Budweiser” t-shirt along with red and white striped […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flights Canceled#Tsa#Thanksgiving#Flightaware#Tsa Administrator
KSN News

Victim identified after fiery car crash near Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a fiery car crash Monday night. She was 69-year-old Donna O’Reilly of Wichita. According to Lieutenant Tim Forshee with the sheriff’s office, they received a call around 8 p.m. about a fire in a wooded area […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

10-year-old accidentally shot in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 10-year-old was accidentally shot in south Wichita on Tuesday night, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of S Fern St just before 10 p.m. Police said that when they arrived, they learned that […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KSN News

Wichita City Council delays decision on marijuana penalties until August

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Council members discussed marijuana penalties and fentanyl test strips on Tuesday before tabling the item to August 2. Council members decided it was best for staff to gather more information regarding marijuana penalties and fentanyl test strips. Before the meeting Tuesday, KSN News talked to the mayor and council […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Walnut Valley Festival prepares for Land Rush

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Organizers of Walnut Valley Festival will again offer participants in Land Rush the opportunity to pre-register online in advance of the annual race to claim campsites before the start of this year’s festival, which will be held from September 14-18. Walnut Valley Association (WVA), which organizes the festival, rolled out a […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Injured Manhattan teen to return home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s a homecoming six months in the making. In December, a crash left two teens dead and one in extremely critical condition. This week, Jean Carlos who is known as JC by his family is making his way back home. JC was critically injured in the crash and rushed to Children’s […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy