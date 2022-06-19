ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot on Pride flight to LA

By Nexstar Media Wire, Travis Schlepp
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBeBM_0gFg1WzK00

( KTLA ) – Two Alaska Airlines employees are now engaged after one popped the question 30,000 feet in the air during a special flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant at Alaska, proposed to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, a pilot for the carrier, on Wednesday during an Alaska Airlines flight aboard the company’s Pride in the Sky plane.

The two met on board an Alaska Airlines flight in 2020.

When Rojas got the idea to propose in the air, she contacted the higher-ups at the airline who were more than willing to make sure the proposal went off without a hitch.

Brands supporting the LGBTQ community during Pride Month

On Wednesday, Rojas asked Moncayo to accompany her on a quick trip from San Francisco to L.A., which happened to be on board the Pride plane.

During the flight, Rojas dropped to one knee and proposed to her girlfriend over the PA system.

Moncayo said yes.

The romance continued once the plane landed. As the newly engaged couple deplaned and headed towards the gate, Moncayo then proposed herself. Neither Rojas nor airline officials knew Moncayo had been planning to propose as well.

The double-proposal comes during Pride Month, and coincides with the one-year anniversary of the debut of Alaska’s Pride in the Sky plane.

In the end, it wasn’t just the couple who felt the love on the flight. In honor of the special proposal, Alaska awarded every person on the plane free tickets for a future Alaska flight, the airline said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alaska State
Los Angeles, CA
Society
KSN News

Kansas motorcyclist killed in crash

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday night when a 19-year-old driver in a Jeep went left of center and hit the cyclist head-on at a high rate of speed, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. It happened around five miles west of Lansing on Eisenhower Road. The motorcyclist, identified as […]
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Pilot
KSN News

10-year-old accidentally shot in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 10-year-old was accidentally shot in south Wichita on Tuesday night, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of S Fern St just before 10 p.m. Police said that when they arrived, they learned that […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wichita man. Police say that 70-year-old James “Jeb” Beck was last seen in the 9000 block of East Lincoln, on foot, at 12 p.m. on June 21. This is near the intersection of E Lincoln St and S Webb […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Live webcam stream captures Miami plane crash

A live streaming webcam captured the moments when a jetliner from Red Air Flight crash-landed and caught fire on a Miami International Airport runway on Tuesday.PTZtv’s Miami Airport Cam showed the plane skidding through the tarmac before coming to stop in the grassy area.First responders from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue could be seen reaching the site of the crash as soon as the plane, carrying 126 passengers, came to a halt. At least three passengers travelling on the plane from Santo Domingo to Miami were injured in the incident.In the video shared with CBS News, at least three fire...
MIAMI, FL
KSN News

Wichita City Council delays decision on marijuana penalties until August

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Council members discussed marijuana penalties and fentanyl test strips on Tuesday before tabling the item to August 2. Council members decided it was best for staff to gather more information regarding marijuana penalties and fentanyl test strips. Before the meeting Tuesday, KSN News talked to the mayor and council […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Victim identified after fiery car crash near Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a fiery car crash Monday night. She was 69-year-old Donna O’Reilly of Wichita. According to Lieutenant Tim Forshee with the sheriff’s office, they received a call around 8 p.m. about a fire in a wooded area […]
The Independent

Couple vanish on sailing trip from US to Portugal

A Virginia couple who set sail to Portugal have been missing for almost nine days after their sailboat was damaged in rough weather.The US Coast Guard has launched a search operation to find Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, who left their home in Hampton, Virginia, on 8 June for the Azores off Portugal’s coast.The pair last contacted Jones’s daughter on 13 June and told her they had run into bad weather and their sailboat was damaged. They said they were heading back home and it was anticipated that the couple would return on Monday.The two had departed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy