Tar Heel, NC

Mom, daughter take in the 75th annual Tony Awards

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
BladenJournal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAR HEEL — Vivian Yearwood “had a feeling” since her daughter Valencia was 3 years old that dancing might take her places — even though medical school eventually topped the list of priorities. “I kind of thought she had a chance even back then.” said...

www.bladenjournal.com

bladenonline.com

Bladen Craft and Food Truck Rodeo

A new family fun event is being hosted on September 4th, 2022, in Clarkton, NC. The event will start at 10 am and will end at 6 pm. The event is hosted by Charles H Resales and Enjoy the LittleThings Creation. The family fun event will include a variety of...
CLARKTON, NC
WRAL

Rose Hill: Home of the world's largest frying pan

It's been brutally hot, and so the Tar Heel Traveler revisits a hot classic, the world's largest frying pan in the Duplin County town of Rose Hill. The frying pan is 15 feet in diameter and weighs two tons and since 1963 has been a world-famous landmark. Reporter: Scott Mason.
ROSE HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Sampson County Man Wins First $1 Million Carolina Jackpot Prize

CLINTON – David Chestnutt of Clinton took a chance on a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize of a new scratch-off game. Chestnutt purchased his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Am Station on Southeast Boulevard in Clinton on Tuesday. When he arrived at lottery headquarters...
CLINTON, NC
City
Broadway, NC
City
Madison, NC
City
Tar Heel, NC
cbs17

Beat the heat: New splash pad opens in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s officially summer, and kids can now escape the heat at a new splash pad in Fayetteville. It’s located at 1455 Hoke Loop Road right outside Lake Rim Recreation Center and right next to Lake Rim Elementary School. Upon its opening Tuesday morning,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

McKenzie Honored by NAACP

Former County Commissioner Amon McKenzie was recently honored by the Columbus County NAACP. McKenzie, a Vietnam veteran and longtime automobile dealer, was the guest of honor at the NAACP Appreciation Banquet held in Whiteville. Chapter President Curtis Hill and Dr. Timothy Lance spoke at the event. Rev. Andy Anderson was...
WHITEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville set to host Juneteenth weekend events

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend will be jammed packed with Juneteenth events in Fayetteville. The City of Fayetteville will kick off the weekend with a Juneteenth Jubilee at Festival Park on Saturday from noon until 9:30pm. Grammy nominee and Fayetteville native, Morray will be the headliner for the event.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
sandhillssentinel.com

Reid Heart Center nurse honored with DAISY Award

FirstHealth of the Carolinas nurse Amber Saunders, R.N., has been recognized with the DAISY Award. Saunders, a clinical nurse in the coronary care unit (CCU), was nominated by a local pastor who had visited a patient at Reid Heart Center. “I got to witness Amber be so much more than...
ABERDEEN, NC
WBTW News13

Man hurt in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was hurt Tuesday morning in a shooting in Laurinburg, authorities said. Laurinburg police responded about 4:20 a.m. to Scotland Memorial Hospital after getting a report of a gunshot victim there, police said. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while in the area of Alexander […]
LAURINBURG, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville City Council to evaluate city manager, city attorney Wednesday

The Fayetteville City Council on Wednesday will evaluate City Manager Doug Hewett and City Attorney Karen McDonald during a special meeting. The meeting will follow the agenda briefing that is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The purpose of the meeting, according to a release from the city, is to discuss personnel matters regarding an evaluation of Hewett and McDonald.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Laurinburg Exchange

UNCP alumnae earn white coats at Duke University’s DPT program

PEMBROKE – UNC Pembroke alumnae Genna Locklear and Angelica McNair have advanced one step closer to achieving their dreams of becoming physical therapists. Locklear and McNair were among 91 students who donned their white coats at Duke University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy White Coat Ceremony on June 9. The ceremony marks the transition from the classroom to clinical experiences––a defining moment for first-year medical students.
PEMBROKE, NC
bladenonline.com

Juneteenth Celebration In Bladen County

On June eighteenth and nineteenth 2022, Bladen County residents held a two-day, Juneteenth Celebration at Elizabethtown Middle School. At the first event on the eighteenth, there were a variety of bounce houses, games, music, vendors, and even free food! There were all sorts of vendors from small businesses, local government agencies, Covid-19 testing, and vaccinations just to name a few. The second event on the nineteenth was a gospel explosion. There were various choirs, psalmists, gospel groups, and speakers. The goal of these two events was to honor Juneteenth and everything it stands for. The community supporters hope that these events bring unity to the community.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

Woodpeckers tapping into Fayetteville’s baseball potential

FAYETTEVILLE — On March 7, 1914, a raw rookie by the name of George Herman Ruth hit his first professional home run in Fayetteville while playing in a spring exhibition game for the then-minor league Baltimore Orioles. The blast was so prodigious and the young man that hit it...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
whqr.org

CoastLine: Philip Gerard on why Civil War issues on race and civil rights are the seat of today's Great National Divide

Author Philip Gerard contends the incorrect and incomplete narrative surrounding the Civil War perpetuates the great partisan divide. Once the gunfire ended and North Carolina rejoined the Union, questions about civil rights and race should have been settled. But they weren’t. The battle still rages. How to move towards a more perfect union? Education, he says, is key.
EDUCATION

