ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Folks Are Praising Jennifer Lopez For Introducing Her Child Using They/Them Pronouns

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZZBI_0gFfvBEp00

In a recent performance, Jennifer Lopez introduced her child Emme using gender neutral pronouns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eZXO_0gFfvBEp00
Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

As you're likely somewhat aware, J.Lo shares 14-year-old twins — Emme and Max — with her ex, Marc Anthony. Emme has actually joined Jennifer on stage in the past, duetting "Limitless" in her 2019 It's My Party tour and performing alongside their mom at the 2020 Super Bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLWG8_0gFfvBEp00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

In a TikTok capturing her recent Blue Diamond Gala performance, J.Lo began, "The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this."

Last night … @Dodgers #LADFGala 📸 @notchrisvilla

@JLo 12:43 AM - 18 Jun 2022

"I ask them to sing with me all the time, but they won't. So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey! It costs me when they come out," she joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFYIa_0gFfvBEp00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me," J.Lo added, before Emme began singing Christina Perri’s "A Thousand Years" with a bedazzled rainbow microphone.

i’m still sobbing 🥹

@jlosmoon 05:40 PM - 17 Jun 2022

Emme further joined J.Lo for a verse of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" and the intro of "Let's Get Loud."

I'm not crying, you are😭💖💚Emme and @JLo #LetsGetLoud

@CamilaNaiara18 05:13 AM - 17 Jun 2022

Many subsequently interpreted the performance as an affirmation of Emme's pronouns, and praised J.Lo for respecting them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTJ50_0gFfvBEp00

Please, can we make parents respecting their children's pronouns the norm!!!

christinathesupermom / Via tiktok.com

Lovely!

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Teary Jennifer Lopez thanks those ‘who lied to me’ at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez thanked a wide variety of people while accepting the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night. The “Marry Me” star, who cried as she took hold of her golden popcorn trophy, kicked off her speech by showing appreciation for those who “gave me this life” before pivoting. “I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me,” Lopez said. “I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Christina Perri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intro#Mtv#Tiktok
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Introduces Daughter Emme Using They/Them Pronouns In Concert: Watch

Jennifer Lopez surprised fans during a performance at Dodgers stadium in Los Angeles. The “Jenny From The Block” singer invited one of her twins Emme onstage to perform a duet with her. One fan caught the appearance and realized that J.Lo, 52, was using they/them pronouns to introduce her daughter at the concert before Emme, 14, was the surprise guest for the crowd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez introduces child to stage for special duet using gender-neutral pronouns

Jennifer Lopez referred to her child using gender-neutral pronouns ahead of duet at a concert this week.The singer performed on Thursday (16 June) in Los Angeles, and welcomed Emme Maribel Muñiz, 14, to the stage at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.Lopez called Emme “my favourite duet partner”, telling the crowd: “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion. “They are very, very busy, booked and pricey,” she joked, adding: “They cost...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Jennifer Lopez & Her Mother Detail Tense Relationship During Singer's Childhood

Her fans are learning much more about her upbringing and Jennifer Lopez isn't holding back. The multi-hyphenate singer's Halftime documentary is currently available on Netflix, and aside from her grips about performing for the Super Bowl's halftime show, Lopez is also delivering revelations about her childhood. In a candid moment,...
RELATIONSHIPS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy