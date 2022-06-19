Folks Are Praising Jennifer Lopez For Introducing Her Child Using They/Them Pronouns

Related
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Jennifer Lopez, Lindsey Stirling and Camila Cabello
Harry Styles’ “As It Was” notched its seventh week atop the Billboard Hot 100 after it sold 6,000 more copies and was streamed 22.4 million times over the past week. The track is still not the longest-running #1 of the year, though. The honor goes to Adele‘s “Easy on Me,” which held a 10-week run at the top.
ETOnline.com
Derek Hough Reveals How Jennifer Lopez Inspired Him to Propose to Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)
Derek Hough knew it was time to propose to Hayley Erbert when he looked at another celeb's relationship history. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the 37-year-old dancer at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort, the site of his No Limit residency, and Hough revealed how Jennifer Lopez inspired him to pop the question to his girlfriend of seven years.
Teary Jennifer Lopez thanks those ‘who lied to me’ at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez thanked a wide variety of people while accepting the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night. The “Marry Me” star, who cried as she took hold of her golden popcorn trophy, kicked off her speech by showing appreciation for those who “gave me this life” before pivoting. “I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me,” Lopez said. “I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself,...
Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Life as Newlyweds and Future Honeymoon Plans
Watch: Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are a match made in heaven. The "Pieces of Me" singer, 40, and Hot Seat actor, 28, have been quietly settling into married life and starting to plan for their future honeymoon since tying the knot in a dreamy, star-studded wedding ceremony on June 9.
Even with two big movies on the horizon, Brad Pitt says his career is on its 'last leg'
Brad Pitt said in a recent interview he considers himself on his "last leg."
Harry Styles Helped A Fan Come Out During A Concert And Honestly, I'm Tearing Up A Little Bit
"You're officially gay, my boy!"
Brad Pitt Says He's On The "Last Leg" Of His Acting Career And He Doesn't Seem To Mind At All
"What is this section gonna be?"
Jennifer Lopez Introduces Daughter Emme Using They/Them Pronouns In Concert: Watch
Jennifer Lopez surprised fans during a performance at Dodgers stadium in Los Angeles. The “Jenny From The Block” singer invited one of her twins Emme onstage to perform a duet with her. One fan caught the appearance and realized that J.Lo, 52, was using they/them pronouns to introduce her daughter at the concert before Emme, 14, was the surprise guest for the crowd.
Juneteenth Is For Everyone And "Black-Ish" Tells Us Why
I think Black-ish captivated us all with this one.
Jennifer Lopez introduces child to stage for special duet using gender-neutral pronouns
Jennifer Lopez referred to her child using gender-neutral pronouns ahead of duet at a concert this week.The singer performed on Thursday (16 June) in Los Angeles, and welcomed Emme Maribel Muñiz, 14, to the stage at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.Lopez called Emme “my favourite duet partner”, telling the crowd: “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion. “They are very, very busy, booked and pricey,” she joked, adding: “They cost...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jennifer Lopez & Her Mother Detail Tense Relationship During Singer's Childhood
Her fans are learning much more about her upbringing and Jennifer Lopez isn't holding back. The multi-hyphenate singer's Halftime documentary is currently available on Netflix, and aside from her grips about performing for the Super Bowl's halftime show, Lopez is also delivering revelations about her childhood. In a candid moment,...
Women Are Sharing Things That Men Do That Unintentionally Give Off Creep Vibes, And It Pains Me That These Are Not As Glaringly Obvious To Men
"Please don't talk to or approach a woman pumping gas, especially at night. I'm sure the moon does look amazing, but I am not interested right now."
What's The Absolute Worst Piece Of Relationship Advice Anyone's Ever Given You?
Not all advice is good advice. 🙃
Tell Us Which Kids Movie Moments Are Scarier Than A Horror Movie
The tunnel scene in Willy Wonka scarred everyone.
Jennifer Lopez Appears to Use Gender-Neutral Pronouns to Describe Her Child Emme During Concert
Jennifer Lopez appeared to use gender-neutral pronouns to introduce her 14-year-old child Emme Muñiz to a Los Angeles crowd on Thursday (June 16), where they performed together. "I ask them to sing with me all the time, but they won't," the pop icon said on stage. "So this is...
Jennifer Lopez says child Emme is her 'favorite duet partner of all time' during LA performance
JLo and her child Emme shared a touching moment together Thursday as the pop singer introduced the 14-year-old using gender-neutral pronouns.
Gloria Estefan praises Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl LIV show: 'They killed it'
June 22 (UPI) -- Gloria Estefan has nothing but praise for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl LIV halftime show. The 64-year-old singer and actress discussed Lopez and Shakira's February 2020 performance during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Netflix released the documentary Halftime this month that explores Lopez's...
Kate Hudson And Kurt Russell Had An Adorable Father's Day Instagram Interaction, Because You've Got To Love Blended Families
"The best head of hair in Los Angeles!"
