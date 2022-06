LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon Plan Commission on Tuesday night recommended the rezone of 1,450 acres of what is mostly farmland for industrial use. The decision for what’s being called “Project LEAP-First Phase” came in front of a full house in the Lebanon Municipal Building, and the meeting was livestreamed on YouTube, although the sound and video had poor quality.

LEBANON, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO