Aubrey Frentheway turned disappointment into success

By Jeremiah Johnke WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 3 days ago
CHEYENNE – The look on Aubrey Frentheway’s face is unbridled joy mixed with elation.

It’s exactly the opposite expected of someone who just finished the 10,000-meter run at the NCAA West Regional in an 11th-place time of 33 minutes, 55.84 seconds. The Brigham Young University junior ran a grueling race at a grueling pace in 92% humidity, yet, she is bright-eyed and smiling wide like an athlete who just punched their ticket to the NCAA Division I Championships.

Scratch beneath the surface, though, and there’s more to Frentheway’s smile than a hard-earned sense of accomplishment.

Internally, there is relief that a season once in doubt because of injury was going to end on college track’s grandest stage. There’s also a healthy dose of redemption.

Frentheway – a Cheyenne Central graduate – finished 22nd at the NCAA meet June 10 with a time of 34:31.59. Days removed from that performance, her voice brims with enthusiasm as she talks about running at legendary Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. It also carries the maturity and conviction of a young person who accomplished her goal of not letting one bad race define her.

“I hesitate sharing this, but I think I will,” Frentheway said Wednesday. “Part of the way I looked in those photos was being happy about coming back from injury and making nationals, but I also was thinking about how I did at regionals (in 2021).

“Not a lot of people know this, but I did not do well there. I kind of gave up. It was really hot, and I used a lot of excuses to tell myself I didn’t want (to make nationals) as badly as I did.”

The heat and humidity aren’t listed on any of the results of the late races from May 27, 2021, at the NCAA West Regional in College Station, Texas. Weather records show the temperature was in the mid-80s when runners toed the starting line for the women’s 10,000 shortly after 9 p.m. The humidity also was in the 80s.

Frentheway finished 22nd in the 28-runner field at 35:09.67. The time was more than 2 minutes off her season-best.

“When you have a bad 10k, it looks like you raced even worse than you did because the race is so long,” Frentheway said. “I was very hard on myself, because I felt like I kind of gave up.

“It took me a long time to recover from that. It to me a long time to trust that I could race hard, get myself to my breaking point and push through it. One bad race doesn’t define me, and I had to recognize that.”

Cross-country was a good place for Frentheway to start down the path to that realization. The previous season, Frentheway helped BYU win the national title and she earned All-American honors by placing 15th at the NCAA meet.

Frentheway opened her junior campaign by winning a 5,000-meter race and then posted top-10 finishes in three of her next four meets, which were 6,000-meter races. She placed 38th at the NCAA championships to help the Cougars finish second in the team standings.

However, her hip flexor started aching not long after a casual training run last December. Frentheway had learned that aches and pains came with the territory during a standout prep career that saw her win seven individual state championships, four team state titles and finish as an individual state runner-up eight other times.

Frentheway expected the pain to subside and become a distant memory, but it persisted.

“After about five days, I thought, ‘A sore muscle shouldn’t be getting progressively more sore every day,” Frentheway said. “I got an MRI and it showed strains and a bunch of different stuff that wasn’t good. It took a while to heal.”

Frentheway credits BYU’s athletic trainers and Cougars distance coach Diljeet Taylor for helping her not only return to competition, but achieve what she did this season.

“Knowing they believed in me and supported me even though I wasn’t able to run at that time was huge,” Frentheway said. “I was given great treatment and time to heal, but we also found ways I could cross train.”

A previous IT band injury earned Frentheway a medical redshirt. She also has the additional season of eligibility the NCAA gave athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic tucked away in her back pocket. Frentheway knows she’ll be back next season, and is also plotting the best way to use her additional season as she pursues a math education degree.

The high-level training and competition she got at Central prepared her to deal with the setbacks she’s had since arriving at BYU. Her experiences from the past two collegiate campaigns have armed her with new weapons she can draw when necessary.

“I didn’t do as well at nationals this year as I wanted to, if I’m being honest,” Frentheway said. “But I’ve learned that not every race is going to be your best race.

“I was still able to conquer regionals, get (to nationals) and take another step toward what I want to do. I got the experience of running on that stage with the best girls in the nation. I’ll figure out what I need to fix.”

