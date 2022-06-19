Taking it to the turf

Julia Hisler

The Laramie High Football Committee and coaching staff has organized an offseason event to give a chance for its players to have some fun on the field turf at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.

The LHS football event is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday featuring players in the program. All linemen will participate in a touch football game. All backs will compete in a 7-on-7 event. There will also be a full referee crew to keep the peace during the competitions.