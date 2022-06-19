76 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #76 Connor Galvin

Forty years after its publication, John Davidson still considers his 1982 article “The Very Rich Life of Enrico di Portanova” to be “the most fun story I ever did.” Davidson had written several stories for Texas Monthly over the years, but “Rich Life” marked his first stab at the salacious high-society magazine profile. His subject was Enrico di Portanova, litigious heir to the Cullen oil fortune, who said he was an Italian baron. He was the talk of H-town at the time, though few were willing to talk about him to Davidson when he first started reporting. He tried contacting members of di Portanova’s legal team. “I had called Joe Jamail’s office and said I hoped he would talk to me, that I wanted to get their side of the story, and that I was doing the story whether or not they talked to me. Then one evening I got a message from him saying ‘I received your threat.’” It didn’t work though: Davidson couldn’t get di Portanova to participate.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO