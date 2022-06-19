ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ramirez Masters Cedar Lake Foes

By Staff Report
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. —A week void of good luck and sprinkled with some bad luck forced Dereck Ramirez to do what fans have become accustomed to — figuring it all out for the finale and heading home with the biggest check. It happened again Saturday night as...

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis cancels Fourth of July fireworks for 3rd straight year

For the third year in a row there will not be a fireworks celebration in Minneapolis on the Fourth of July. Canceled the previous two years because for COVID-related reasons, the this year's Fourth of July Red, White and Boom! celebration has been canceled due to "construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages," the city announced.
fox9.com

One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Extreme heat shatters car windows, buckles roads

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The recent triple-digit temperatures are presenting challenges for some drivers.A WCCO viewer named Emily discovered her car's back windshield shattered Monday morning.Eli Padilla with LaMettry's Collision in Inver Grove Heights says extreme heat, wind and pressure can sometimes do that to tempered glass."Lots of times even if you have a small crack or rock chip on the glass already, it'll have a starting breaking point that way," Padilla said.Keeping the car cool, even cracking the windows, is the best move, according to glass repair experts."You could put it in a carport, a garage," said Ron...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
WSAW

Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old Wausau man has been identified as the suspect in a chase that involved multiple modes of travel. Around noon on Monday, a Lake Hallie Police officer received a call about a white Chrysler 300 driving erratically on Hwy 29. The officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Clark County. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle failed to stop and increased its’ speed.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Q985

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Missing Boater In Barron County Found

BARRON COUNTY — The missing person in Barron County has been found deceased, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office in a one sentence press release submitted to DrydenWire.com. Press Release. The victim in the drowning on Red Cedar Lake was located today and notification is being made...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Evers approves resurfacing, safety improvement project in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A resurfacing and safety improvement project in Dunn County is underway. According to a media release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $2.3 million contract with prime contractor Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls for a resurfacing and safety improvement project on US Highway 12/ Wisconsin Highway 29 from 6th Street to 21st Street in Menomonie.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Expired tabs lead to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

A routine traffic stop in Hopkins wound up catching an accused killer. According to Hopkins police, an officer pulled over a driver on June 3 for expired license plate tabs. The driver attempted to give a fake name, but was ultimately identified as 24-year-old Leontawan Holt, who was arrested at the scene and booked into jail for a parole violation.
HOPKINS, MN
wiproud.com

Woman hurt after rollover crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A woman is hurt after a crash this morning in Eau Claire. The police department says a white Chevy Equinox was heading east on Brackett Avenue when it ran a red light. It was hit by a black Chevy Cruze driving North on Hastings...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wcmpradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug Possession Charges in Burnett County

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Siren Police Department conducted a joint investigation into heroin distribution in Burnett County. On June 15, 2022 we received information that a quantity of heroin was in a vehicle coming into Burnett County for distribution. A traffic stop was conducted on the...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Siren Police Department Changing Leadership

SIREN, WI -- The following press release was submitted to DrydenWire.com from the Siren Police Department announcing the change in leadership at the Siren PD. Changes are coming to the Siren Police Department. Chris Sybers will be retiring from his post as Chief of Police effective August 4, 2022. Sybers...
SIREN, WI

