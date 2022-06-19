ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Chilton Captures 2nd Annual Charlie Swartz Classic At Portsmouth

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Michael Chilton would lead all 40 laps on his way to a $5,000 payday at Portsmouth Raceway Park on Saturday night. It would be the first time the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series visited the track. The victory for Chilton would be his first...

www.speedsport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Sun Belt Conference Preview: Marshall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our series taking a look at programs in the new-look Sun Belt Conference focuses on Marshall. WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck talks with Keith Morehouse, who serves as the sports director for WSAZ in Huntington, West Virginia. Marshall, along with James Madison, is joining the Sun...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Sammons’ mastery, weaponry treat to see

WHEELERSBURG — At his recent college signing ceremony, Wheelersburg’s Braxton Sammons spent almost 20 total minutes talking football — basically kicking and punting of course — with The Portsmouth Daily Times sports staff. He then apologized immediately afterwards. It was one of those “I’m sorry that...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
ashlandbeacon.com

Rider by Heart: Community Bids Farewell to Dedicated Leader of Patriot Guard Riders

Charles Marlin (“Frenchy”) French, 71, was on a long journey, a ride through life most of us never know, the joy of an open road – good or bad – but each filled with blessings. This lifestyle of motorcycle riding delivered him to a community of devoted brothers and sisters, and it was made well-known last Monday, June 13 as bikers and law enforcement joined on the roadways to wish Frenchy a smooth trail onto Heaven’s Gate.
ASHLAND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Portsmouth, OH
Sports
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Athens; Belmont; Gallia; Guernsey; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Meigs; Monroe; Morgan; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Vinton; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATHENS BELMONT GALLIA GUERNSEY HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON MEIGS MONROE MORGAN MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY VINTON WASHINGTON
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Kentucky State Police investigate triple fatality in Carter County

OLIVE HILL – On June 18, 2022 at 2054 hours, the Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland was notified of a single vehicle collision at the junction of KY 182 and Cave Branch. The initial investigation shows Jitu Galani, 41, of Beavercreek, OH was driving a 2014 Honda CRV traveling west on KY 182 when he passed the entrance to Carter Caves State Resort Park. Mr. Galani put the car in reverse and attempted to back down the roadway. The vehicle dropped off the shoulder of the roadway and became stuck. While attempting to free the vehicle, it rolled backwards over a culvert and landed on it top in a creek. Jitu Galani, Nitu Galani, 39 and their four-year-old child, all who were from Beaver Creek, OH were pronounced deceased by Carter County Coroner William Wadell.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Names in fatal Carter County crash released

UPDATE (10:12 p.m. on Monday, June 20): The names of those who died in a crash near the Carter Caves State Resort Park have been released. According to the Kentucky State Police, the father, 41-year-old Jitu Galani, the mother, 39-year-old Nitu Galani, and their four-year-old son were all killed in the crash. CARTER COUNTY, KY […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Vigil held for Ashland murder victims

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Friends and family are grieving following the loss of two sisters who were found shot and killed in Ashland during the weekend. Dozens gathered Monday night at 9th Street Park in Ironton, where the sisters were from, for a candlelight vigil and balloon release. The mother...
IRONTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Hill
Metro News

Separate accidents on Route 2 claim lives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two people have died in recent days as a result of separate accidents on State Route 2. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim of a Monday crash as Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington. Blake was a motorcyclist and died in the wreck that occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Ohio River Road near Wholesale Supply Company, officials said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The names of a couple who died in a traffic accident Saturday night at Carter Caves State Resort Park have been released. Jitu Galani, 41, and Nitu Galani, 39, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were pronounced dead by Carter County Coroner William Waddell, along with their 4-year-old son, according to Kentucky State Police. The couple’s other son, an 11-year-old boy, managed to get out of the vehicle and flag down a park ranger for help.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY GETS INCREASE OF $ 1,534,940 IN ROAD FUNDS

On Tuesday June 21, 2022 The Lawrence County Fiscal a court had a regular scheduled monthly meeting at 10AM, downtown at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Louisa, Kentucky. The LC Fiscal Court Judge Executive Phil Carter was in attendance with Magistrates John Skaggs, David (Mouse) Halcomb, Rick Blackburn and David Pinson.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Crash blocks portion of Route 2 in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have blocked off a portion of Route 2 in Mason County following an accident. The crash happened near the 900 block, dispatchers confirmed. Officials have not confirmed how many vehicles were involved or if any injuries have been reported. Further information has not...
MASON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Chilton Captures
Metro News

Marshall, Huntington media icon Dave Wellman dies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Marshall University icon passed away on Tuesday. Dave Wellman, Marshall Class of 1975 and member of its W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications (SOJMC) Hall of Fame died following a recent illness. Wellman was 69 years old and retired from Marshall in 2018, following a Parkinson’s diagnosis, a university spokesperson said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Brooke; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Marion; Marshall; Mason; Monongalia; Ohio; Pleasants; Pocahontas; Preston; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tucker; Tyler; Upshur; Webster; Wetzel; Wirt; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BRAXTON BROOKE CALHOUN DODDRIDGE GILMER HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON LEWIS MARION MARSHALL MASON MONONGALIA OHIO PLEASANTS POCAHONTAS PRESTON RANDOLPH RITCHIE ROANE TAYLOR TUCKER TYLER UPSHUR WEBSTER WETZEL WIRT WOOD
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 2 in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Route 2 in Huntington. Crews are on the scene in front of the Benefit Wholesale Equipment store on Ohio River Road. Ohio River Road is currently blocked by emergency vehicles. They have confirmed the motorcyclist has died […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Huntington motorcycle accident identified

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) –  The Cabell County Sheriff has released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon. According to Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington, was killed while riding along Route 2. It happened in the area of the Benefit Wholesale Equipment store. Crews on the scene […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Boy, 14, recovering after hit by driver

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a driver Sunday is listed in stable but critical condition Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jacob Walters is the boy officials say was hit along County Road 1 in South Point, Ohio. His father, Johnny...
SOUTH POINT, OH
WSAZ

Motorcyclist killed in crash

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A motorcyclist died during a crash Sunday along Ohio River Road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Downtown Hayport Road in Porter Township. According to highway patrol, Rodney L....
PORTSMOUTH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy