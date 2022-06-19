Chilton Captures 2nd Annual Charlie Swartz Classic At Portsmouth

OLIVE HILL – On June 18, 2022 at 2054 hours, the Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland was notified of a single vehicle collision at the junction of KY 182 and Cave Branch. The initial investigation shows Jitu Galani, 41, of Beavercreek, OH was driving a 2014 Honda CRV traveling west on KY 182 when he passed the entrance to Carter Caves State Resort Park. Mr. Galani put the car in reverse and attempted to back down the roadway. The vehicle dropped off the shoulder of the roadway and became stuck. While attempting to free the vehicle, it rolled backwards over a culvert and landed on it top in a creek. Jitu Galani, Nitu Galani, 39 and their four-year-old child, all who were from Beaver Creek, OH were pronounced deceased by Carter County Coroner William Wadell.

CARTER COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO