Brittany's Bites: Sausage and Peppers Hoagies

Form and function unite at the Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn, a wedding venue growing in popularity thanks to its natural beauty, bucolic charm and impeccable service. The Historic Barn is located on Jorgensen Farms, a working organic farm situated on 100 pastoral acres between New Albany and Westerville. Nestled among lush gardens and open fields, the barn and Oak Grove, its sister venue space, provide a picture-perfect setting to create a relaxed yet elegant experience. The Historic Barn, an 1800s post-and-beam structure with soaring ceilings and rustic charm, is a repeat winner in the Reception: Rustic/Barn category.
