Columbus, OH

Brittany's Bites: Sausage and Peppers Hoagies

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. Either on the grill or in a pan on the stove with olive oil, cook up the sausages. If using a pan in kitchen, remove sausages from pan and set aside. Using same pan, add a bit more olive oil...

www.10tv.com

Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
1808Delaware

Chick’nCone Coming To Polaris Parkway

A new type of chicken restaurant has come to Ohio, and has chosen Delaware County as its next port of call. Chick’nCone offers chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken cones, and “c’jun fries.” Cones are made using friend chicken pieces coated with your choice of sauce and served inside a waffle cone. For a visual treat, check out their online menu page.
columbusmonthly.com

Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn

Form and function unite at the Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn, a wedding venue growing in popularity thanks to its natural beauty, bucolic charm and impeccable service. The Historic Barn is located on Jorgensen Farms, a working organic farm situated on 100 pastoral acres between New Albany and Westerville. Nestled among lush gardens and open fields, the barn and Oak Grove, its sister venue space, provide a picture-perfect setting to create a relaxed yet elegant experience. The Historic Barn, an 1800s post-and-beam structure with soaring ceilings and rustic charm, is a repeat winner in the Reception: Rustic/Barn category.
NBC4 Columbus

Pickle Shack owner sees big expansion potential

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — As the popularity of pickleball grows, so too are the businesses ready to quite literally court those players. Pickle Shack has been open on a casual basis at 3218 U.S. Route 42 in Delaware for a few weeks now and is ready to mark the grand opening this weekend […]
columbusnavigator.com

7 Restaurants In Columbus For That Multi-Course Fine Dining Experience That You Deserve

Put on your fancy hats Columbus, it’s time to add a little sophistication to our diet. Look, when it comes down to it, you put up with a lot, Columbus. We love this city so much, but we all have to admit that at times, it can be a little frustrating around here. From the seemingly endless construction to the questionable levels of safety on the freeway, the daily grind can get you down.
WLWT 5

Lab and emotional support kitten who share special bond now at Ohio shelter

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Labrador at an Ohio shelter has an unlikely best friend — her emotional support kitten who does not leave the dog's side. According to the Ross County Humane Society, the sweet lab and kitten were found together Tuesday on Sugartree Road in Chillicothe, Ohio. Shelter officials said the lab is very attached to the kitten and is even sharing her food.
WSYX ABC6

Misunderstanding about IMPACT Community Action gift card giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — IMPACT Community Action received $250,000 from AEP to help people buy groceries after losing power last week. The organization shared on social media that Franklin County residents may be eligible for a $250 Kroger gift card. In the post, IMPACT Community Action announced several dates...
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
13abc.com

Columbus Zoo elephant Beco dies from virus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Columbus Zoo has lost their 13-year-old elephant, Beco. On Thursday, Zoo employees noticed Beco wasn’t acting right so they ran some tests. A blood test came back positive, diagnosing him with a life-threatening virus that soon took his life. The elephant was born was...
columbusunderground.com

Wahlburgers Sets a Date for Grand Opening

The first Columbus-area location of Wahlburgers will officially open next month inside the Hollywood Casino, 200 Georgesville Rd. July 18 is the big day for the casual burger joint which is taking over the space formerly occupied by Take 2 Grill. Casino operator Penn National Gaming will run the franchise.
columbusmonthly.com

Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: St. Mary Catholic Church

Dedicated in 1868, St. Mary Catholic Church in German Village is the third-oldest Catholic church in Columbus, but it’s No. 1 among our readers this year for religious wedding ceremonies. The church recently completed an $8.5 million restoration, and the elaborate murals and carpentry are undoubtedly part of its...
Columbus CEO

An ode to what once was, what's to come as Ohio welcomes Intel

As a child, I usually told out-of-towners that I was from Columbus. Not because I was, but because if I said I was from Johnstown, I’d have to go through the process of explaining how many minutes it was from Columbus or its direction in relation to the city—stuff I just wasn’t sure of at the time. Usually, the response would be, “I pass through it for work,” or even, “I’m not sure where that’s at.”
