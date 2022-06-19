ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

New US Lego factory raises concerns about North American HQ

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Lego Group’s recent announcement that it will build a new factory in Virginia has focused attention on the company’s North American headquarters in Connecticut, with some industry watchers saying it may not be a good sign for the company’s future in the state.

The Denmark-based global toymaker announced last week it plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a factory in suburban Richmond, to open in 2025. The facility will be the company’s seventh globally and its first in the U.S.

A company spokesperson said the decision would have no impact on the size and scope of the Enfield headquarters, and a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont told Hearst Connecticut Media that Lego’s senior leadership had affirmed its commitment to keep the office in the state.

“It is commonplace for corporations to invest and expand in multiple states — and they do so for a wide variety of strategic reasons,” Max Reiss told the news outlet. “Lego has been and continues to be a fantastic partner with our state and we look forward to strengthening this relationship now and into the future.”

Still, the development raises the question of whether the headquarters might eventually move to Virginia, Fred Carstensen, a professor of finance and economics at the University of Connecticut, told Hearst.

“They better be worried,” Carstensen said of state officials. “Physical proximity of a headquarters to manufacturing facilities is definitely a factor companies consider.”

A number of factors could have persuaded the company to locate the factory elsewhere, said Donald Klepper-Smith, an economist with DataCore Partners.

“Economic development these days speaks to cost structures,” Klepper-Smith told Hearst. “Forty percent of your long term job growth is a function of the cost of doing business. And when it comes to Connecticut, businesses are being incentivized to look elsewhere.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Report: Connecticut is one of the least patriotic states

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of the Fourth of July, a new study published by WalletHub finds Connecticut as one of the least patriotic states in the U.S. WalletHub, a popular personal finance social network, compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism to crown this year’s biggest flag-waving state ahead of the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

East Hartford welcomes food trucks into the community

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - East Hartford announced changes to local ordinances and regulations to streamline the application process for food truck owners. These changes provide the opportunity for greater access to food trucks for local businesses and residents. “We recognize our resident’s interest to expand food truck options offered...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Virginia Business
Enfield, CT
Business
City
Richmond, VA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Virginia State
Eyewitness News

People scammed by fake company claiming to be based in Connecticut

(WFSB) – Victims are coming forward after being scammed by a company claiming to be based in Connecticut. It was all a lie and people lost out on thousands of dollars, according to Better Business Bureau. The company was called Groovy USA. Its website has been deactivated. The company...
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Atlas Obscura

Hartford Isle of Safety

During the early 1900s, trolley cars were an important mode of transportation in Hartford, with the State Street area next to the Old State House being a major service hub. The high level of traffic was a danger to waiting passengers, so in 1913, a covered platform was constructed in the middle of the street for people to stand safely while they waited for their trolley to arrive. The Isle of Safety soon became an iconic landmark for downtown Hartford. In later years, the platform was used by passengers waiting for buses.
HARTFORD, CT
thecentersquare.com

Tong: Connecticut homeowners should be aware of solar power contracts

(The Center Square) – Residents are being advised to research solar companies before entering into contracts, Attorney General William Tong said. The state’s top law enforcement official and Michelle Seagull, commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection, are warning Connecticut homeowners who are interested in installing solar panels on their property to perform research and be cognizant of misleading marketing and high-pressure sales tactics.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Us Lego#North American#Lego Group#Democratic#Hearst Connecticut Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Business
The Associated Press

DOJ: Maine violates ADA in care of kids with disabilities

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine unnecessarily institutionalizes youths with mental health and developmental disabilities due to a lack of sufficient community-based services that would allow the children to stay in their homes, the U.S. department of Justice said Wednesday in declaring a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
MAINE STATE
multihousingnews.com

Lloyd Jones Buys Historic Connecticut Senior Living

The 113-unit property in West Hartford used to be a boarding school for girls. Lloyd Jones has acquired the 113-unit Hamilton Heights, a historic senior housing community in West Hartford, Conn. The new owner is slated to renovate and rebrand the property as AVIVA West Hartford. The seller was Peregrine Senior Living.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

953K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy