As Denver's Support Team Assisted Response program expands citywide, a new academic study shows sending mental health specialists instead of uniformed police to some low-level 911 calls has made a "dramatic difference" in reducing low-level crime and costs. Why it matters: The research comes at a time when major cities across the U.S. are looking for ways to divert 911 calls from law enforcement amid continued nationwide scrutiny over racially biased policing and excessive use of force. The study provides the most comprehensive analysis available linking a police-alternative program to drops in crime and city spending, according to Thomas Dee,...

