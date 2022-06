Three people are dead, and multiple people were "critically injured" in a crash in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 22, Pennsylvania state police say. Three coroners and at least one medivac has been called to the two-vehicle crash that happened around 12:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, according to Adams County 911 dispatchers.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO