Maysville, KY

O’Hara, Leto claim “fastest mile”

By Evan Dennison
Ledger-Independent
 3 days ago
Colton O’Hara and Sophia Leto can claim the fastest mile in the area.

The two won their respective male and female overall divisions in Saturday’s Buffalo Trace Stampede’s “fastest mile” in Maysville.

O’Hara won the men’s overall division in a time of 4:37, topping his time from last year when he also won in a time of 4:42. This year’s time earned him a $150 cash prize for besting last year’s time. It was a really close race, O’Hara edging out Dakota Brady by eight hundredths of a second.

O’Hara is a Northern Kentucky University signee and attended Western Brown High School in Mt. Orab, OH. Brady runs for Campbellsville University. Landen Eyre finished third in a time of 4:43.

Leto ran a 5:32, winning the female division by four seconds and also netting a $150 cash prize for topping last year’s time to beat of 6:15. Leto runs at Akron University.

Amrita Iyengar ran 5:36 for second, Mason County’s Layla Henderson finishing third in a time of 5:37.

The male winner of the 40 and over division was Chad Sexton in a time of 4:57.

The female winner of the 40 and over division was Bridget Fay in a time of 7:02.

The race, headed Mark Day and a committee, had roughly 75 entries for Saturday’s race in which people could run or walk. Proceeds went to the Mason County Animal Shelter.

“The race committee is really excited about the quality of the racers competing and not just for the incentive money, but throughout the age groups. We hope this event becomes a drawing attraction for Maysville as we will continue to support improvements at Mason County animal shelter. Huge thanks to all that helped and to our sponsors,” Day said.

