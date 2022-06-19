ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, NH

72-foot yacht goes up in flames in the Piscataqua River

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Castle (WGME) — A 72-foot yacht went up in flames in the Piscataqua River in...

Portland man drowns after raft flips on East Outlet of Moosehead Lake

The Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says a 40-year-old Portland man drowned after his fishing raft overturned on the East Outlet of Moosehead Lake. The department announced the death of Truc Huynh on Sunday. Officials say Huynh was fishing with a friend Saturday on the East Outlet, which...
PORTLAND, OR
Part of Marginal Way in Portland to close for four weeks as part of sewer separation project

Ongoing sewer work in Portland will close down Marginal Way north of Franklin St. for the next four weeks. The closure will begin on Wednesday. It’s part of the Back Cove Sewer Separation Project. The area will be a moving work zone as a contractor installs a main that will be used to empty new storage tanks that are being put in under the Preble Street soccer field.
PORTLAND, OR
Bomb threat at Maine Medical Center forces temporary stoppage of visitation

A bomb threat to Maine Medical Center in Portland on Sunday, causing the hospital to temporarily halt all visits to patients. The threat has since been cleared. On Sunday at 3 P.M, hospital officials say they received a bomb threat to their switchboard. When the threat was received, the hospital halted all visits to patients, but did not evacuate the hospital. Portland and Maine state police were brought into the area to help sweep the hospital to ensure there were no active threats, which took just over 3 hours. At 6:20 P.M the same evening, the hospital announced that the area had been safely cleared and that patient visitation could resume.
PORTLAND, ME

