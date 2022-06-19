72-foot yacht goes up in flames in the Piscataqua River

A bomb threat to Maine Medical Center in Portland on Sunday, causing the hospital to temporarily halt all visits to patients. The threat has since been cleared. On Sunday at 3 P.M, hospital officials say they received a bomb threat to their switchboard. When the threat was received, the hospital halted all visits to patients, but did not evacuate the hospital. Portland and Maine state police were brought into the area to help sweep the hospital to ensure there were no active threats, which took just over 3 hours. At 6:20 P.M the same evening, the hospital announced that the area had been safely cleared and that patient visitation could resume.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO