DuSable Museum Juneteenth: Facility changes name, branding ahead of holiday
The DuSable Museum of African American History in Hyde Park was founded in 1961, years ago by husband and wife Dr. Margaret Taylor Burroghs and Charles Burroughs. The oldest independent Black museum in the United States, it was originally named the Ebony Museum of Negro History and Art. That later changed to honor Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable, the Haitian-born founder of Chicago And now, 60 years later, it's undergoing another name change.
WATCH: Our Chicago: DuSable Museum changes name, branding Part 1
The DuSable Museum is changing its name and branding ahead of its Juneteenth celebration, commemorating the end of slavery.It's now the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. RELATED: Chance the Rapper hosting Juneteenth BBQ Block Party at DuSable Museum "We have to change with the times; we want to be intentional and deliberate about naming and being called what we do, which is education," said Dr. Kim Dulaney, the museum's vice president of education and programming. "We know who control the narratives control how people understand the world. And so (we're) just adding education center to our title because that's the work we do." They also unveiled a new logo on Saturday that's centered around the nickname "The Du," as in "Do something, do history, do freedom, the Du," Dulaney said.
WATCH: Our Chicago: DuSable Museum changes name, branding Part 2
The DuSable Museum is changing its name and branding ahead of its Juneteenth celebration, commemorating the end of slavery.
Comments / 1