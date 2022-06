On Tuesday, June 21, the Utilities Division will be installing a new hydrant in the area of 195 Elliot ST. Elliot ST will be closed in the area beginning at 7:00 am through approximately noon. Stewart Place and Elliot ST addresses up to #186 can be accessed from the east end of Elliot ST and addresses #190 and higher can be accessed from the west end of Elliot ST.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO