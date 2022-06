Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board announce the return of “Music Under the Stars”— a free summer concert series— which kicks off on Wednesday, July 6 and features a wide variety of genres ranging from country to rock. All concerts begin at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted below. For comfort, residents may bring blankets, chairs and coolers. Performances are subject to change and will be held weather permitting. Call 516-797-7925 or visit the town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com for additional information.

OYSTER BAY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO