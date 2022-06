A man is dead and his girlfriend is recovering after both were shot during an argument with her daughter's father outside her Duncanville home Sunday evening, police say. Duncanville Police officers were dispatched to a shooting with injury call at a home on the 1000 block of Hayworth Avenue at about 9:43 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they reported finding a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO